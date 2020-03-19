New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Cell Line Development Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Type ; By Product ; Application ; and Geography" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875892/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, increasing focus on advanced method incorporation in healthcare, government, and private initiatives for promotion of precision medicine and massive funds from government and private bodies for genomic research are further expected to stimulate growth and contribute to exceptional revenue generation for the cell line development market in North America.



The medical biotechnology has undergone revolutions as a result of various development programs, business strategies that helps to produce, discover, or alter various biomolecules and organisms through bioengineering approaches. The Biotech Startup Revolution has also assisted in promoting the new ventures holding promising and innovative ideas in the country and supported in maximizing the revenue generation and thus the economic position of North America in the global cell line development market.

Moreover, the companies are performing various activities for the cell line development market, for instance, Selexis, Carestream Avacta, JSR Life Sciences has done recent developments for products.

In 2019, the recombinant cell line segment held the most significant market share of the cell line development market, by type.This segment is also anticipated to dominate the market in 2027 owing to its popularity among manufacturers for the production of therapeutic recombinant proteins.



The hybridomas segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

The US cell line development market is dominated by intraoral media and reagent segment in 2019 with a considerable market share, by product.This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027.



Also, media and reagent segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, 2020 to 2027, owing to the increasing research activities in biotechnology sector.

In 2019, the bioproduction segment held a considerable market share of the cell line development market, by the application.This segment is also predicted to dominate the market in 2027 owing to higher demand of biologics.



However, the drug discovery segment is anticipated to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for cell line development included in the report are American Society of Clinical Oncology, American Type Culture Collection, California Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and others.

