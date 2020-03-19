SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- March 19, 2020 -- Azul Systems (Azul), the leader in Java runtime solutions, has announced the general availability (GA) of its Zulu release of OpenJDK 14 builds that are compliant with the Java SE 14 standard. Zulu 14 is available in a wide variety of package types spanning multiple operating systems and is available for immediate free download from Azul’s website.

As has been the case for all Zulu distributions since OpenJDK 6, Azul’s Zulu builds of OpenJDK 14 are fully compliant with the Java SE 14 specification. All Zulu 14 JDKs and JREs are verified against and pass the TCK certification tests required to ensure the correct execution of Java SE 14 applications.

Azul’s Zulu distributions of OpenJDK have consistently delivered the widest range of versions, package types, OS platform and processor support of all OpenJDK distributions. Open Source projects and Enterprises alike regularly use Zulu builds of OpenJDK 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15EA (early access) to create, run and test Java applications.

Benefits for Java Developers

Zulu 14 and OpenJDK 14 bring several new features to Java developers. Some of the notable JDK Enhancement Proposals (JEPs) include:

JEP 361: Extended enhancements to the switch expression, standardizing the features first previewed in JDK 12 and JDK 13

JEP 358: Better information regarding NullPointerExceptions, to allow for better debugging and troubleshooting of a commonly-encountered set of program errors

JEP 349: Event Streaming APIs for Flight Recorder, which can be used by Java Mission Control to analyze data directly received from a running JVM

JEP 345: NUMA-Aware memory allocation for the G1 collector – aimed at Linux-based systems with large memory configurations

JEP 352: Non-Volatile Mapped Byte Buffers - new file mapping modes aimed at supporting non-volatile memory

“The Java SE 14 specification brings a compelling new set of features and enhancements to the OpenJDK project,” said Scott Sellers, Azul Systems president and CEO. “The Java platform continues to evolve rapidly in anticipation of the requirements of the next generation of Java-based applications and infrastructure.”

Free Zulu Community builds of OpenJDK supporting Java 14 can be downloaded from the Azul website at www.azul.com/downloads/zulu-community. Azul’s complete release cadence and product support matrix is available at www.azul.com/products/azul_support_roadmap/. Java users requiring cost-effective commercial support for OpenJDK, including guaranteed quarterly security updates and long-term support, are invited to visit www.azul.com/products/zulu-enterprise/. A complete list of new OpenJDK 14 features is available at openjdk.java.net/projects/jdk/14/.

About Azul Systems

Azul Systems, the industry’s only company exclusively focused on Java and the Java Virtual Machine (JVM), builds fully supported, certified standards-compliant Java runtime solutions that bring the power of Java to the enterprise, cloud, and embedded/IoT. Zing is a production-oriented JVM that reduces operating expenses and infrastructure costs. Zulu is Azul’s certified, freely available open source distributions of OpenJDK with a variety of cost-effective commercial support options, and is ideal for ISVs, enterprises, OEMs, and embedded systems. For additional information, visit www.azul.com.

