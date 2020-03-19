PHILADELPHIA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harte Hanks (NYSE: HHS), a leader in developing customer experiences and behavioral marketing, won four ANA International ECHO Awards for its breakthrough virtual reality (VR) campaign developed for ADT Security.



One of the four ECHO wins was the highly coveted Golden Mailbox Award, which distinguishes one campaign as being the most-innovative use of the mail medium.

“It’s an honor to be recognized among the world’s best data inspired direct marketing campaigns,” states Keith Sedlak, Harte Hanks’ Chief Growth Officer. “It’s another example for how Harte Hanks is raising the bar on how to leverage data to inspire innovative creative thinking in this omni-channel world we live in.”

In addition to the Golden Mailbox distinction, the campaign received ECHO Awards in the Best Use of Emerging Technology, Best Use of Direct Mail, and Consumer Services categories.

“VR was a spec concept from our original RFP pitch, so applying this big idea later to solve a real project’s need for ADT was the ultimate rush of adrenaline,” says Chris Castano, Harte Hanks’ Creative Director. “Taking home four ECHO Awards is a testament to everyone’s passion—from agency to client to film director, every person was inspired to create something truly amazing.”

ADT was looking to make a big splash and differentiate its monitoring services from other brands, including do-it-yourself offerings. The ADT VR campaign consisted of a groundbreaking direct mail package that contained a cardboard viewer in which consumers could assemble and place their phones to view an immersive 360-degree video. Harte Hanks and ADT partnered with BAFTA-winning director Martin Percy to shoot the VR video depicting a real-world fire scenario. This emotional appeal was well received by our audience, as the campaign yielding high engagement rates.

“ADT has a strong purpose-based mission to help save lives. The VR video was insight-driven advertising, based on the startling statistic that only 8 percent of people’s first response to a home fire alarm is to evacuate (NFPA survey, 2016),” states Shannon Hendrickson, Vice President, Marketing at ADT. “The objective for this mailer was to break through to younger homeowners that haven’t developed their home life safety plans and help them understand some of the unknown challenges of escaping a home fire. That message was brought to life in this work.”

The 2020 ANA ECHO Awards Gala celebrates the top work of the biggest brands. The competition has grown to be one of the more competitive events in the world, showcasing creative exploration, data, strategy and marketing—all judged by the industry’s brightest minds. This year’s gala was part of the 2020 Masters of Data and Technology Conference in Orlando, Florida, where agencies and marketers from across the globe gathered to revel in seeing the finalists’ best work.

With these latest wins, Harte Hanks has now been recognized at two consecutive ANA International ECHO Award shows.

