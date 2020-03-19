BEDFORD, Mass., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress (NASDAQ: PRGS), the leading provider of application development and digital experience technologies, today announced that it will release financial results for its fiscal first quarter on Thursday, March 26, 2020. The company's fiscal first quarter ended on February 29, 2020.

The Progress fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings press release will be issued through GlobeNewswire and the company's website before 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) on March 26, 2020. The company will also host its fiscal first quarter 2020 earnings conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET the same day.

Conference Call Details

The conference call may be accessed via http://www.progress.com/ or dial-in at 800-458-4121, passcode 6922367. Please join the conference call at least 10 minutes early to register.

An archived version of the conference call and supporting materials will be available on the Progress Investor Relations webpage after the live conference call.

