ATLANTA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onepath , a provider of managed technology services for small and midsize businesses, announces Onepath Analytics, a cloud-based, out-of-the-box business intelligence solution for finance professionals.



Within the SMB space, many companies lack the skills and financial resources to implement meaningful data analysis solutions. Existing solutions typically start with a blank canvas and the user is expected to drive every aspect of populating that canvas, from data discovery to final business intelligence solution. Onepath streamlines this process by providing pre-built reporting, analysis and visualization tools that integrate data from multiple sources, providing a quicker path to data-driven decision making.

Following are the primary features of Onepath Analytics:

Plug-and-Play ETL – When implementing an analytics solution, the longest processes are data discovery, determining the transformations that need to occur, and the data’s final format. Onepath Analytics simplifies this with entities that are common across all data sources, based on their primary functions.

Template-based Visualizations – Visualizing data, rather than looking at tabular-based reports, is an easier way to allow business users to gain deeper, more meaningful insights. Onepath uses specific visualization types and filters, commonly known as “slicers,” to allow the user to “slice-and-dice” data to answer questions they have about specific facets of their business.

Financial Business Metrics – Within many companies, there are common metrics, such as EBITDA, Profit Margin, and Revenue as a Percentage of Sales, that drive higher business valuations and start the process of root-cause analysis. Onepath uses these same metrics and allows for slice-and-dice analysis. Other metrics can be added provided the data is accessible.

“Onepath Analytics is a ready-made solution for SMBs that leverages the data and technology systems a company has already to implement a data-driven decision methodology and culture,” said Brian Kirsch, senior vice president of sales at Onepath. “We’re confident that once finance professionals begin reaping value from our pre-built, easy to use tools, their colleagues from other departments will demand access, too.”

Onepath Analytics has been initially designed for Finance organizations across industries (healthcare, manufacturing, retail, etc.) but eventually will be updated to support users from other practices, including Sales and Marketing. Onepath Analytics will be generally available in Q1 2020 and cost between $200 and $1,500 per month, excluding on-boarding fees. Total cost will depend on data source count, data source mix, data model construct and performance metric requirements.

About Onepath

Onepath is the one source for all things to do with designing, deploying, and supporting technology — from cable to cloud. Whether it’s providing highly available IT support services for a growing company, delivering performance analytics to optimize decision making, or deploying wireless on a national scale for an iconic restaurant chain —Onepath is the easier way to get hard things done. We bring more horsepower, more commitment, and a more complete game plan to small businesses throughout North America.