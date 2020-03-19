SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgJunction Inc. (TSX: AJX) (“AgJunction” or the “Company”), announces it will launch its new Generation 5 High-Torque Mechanical Drive Unit, MDU-G5 TORQUE, on March 31, 2020.



The MDU-G5 TORQUE™ system is a high-torque, weatherproof autosteering solution designed for a wide variety of off-road machines, including agriculture vehicles such as tractors, combines and sprayers. The new system is easy-to-integrate and compatible with a wide variety of brands and models currently in the market. MDU-G5 TORQUE has a rugged design and is extremely reliable for both open and closed cab environments alike. AgJunction will be offering this new steering system through its indirect sales channel.

Although the MDU-G5 TORQUE is not available commercially until March 31, 2020, AgJunction will take pre-orders starting today.

“Introducing this new high-torque steering system to our manufacturers and suppliers demonstrates our commitment to providing the most reliable, flexible and cost-effective autosteering solutions on the market,” said M. Brett McMickell, president and CEO of AgJunction. “We believe this new product directly aligns with our mission to bring flexible automation modules to our global customers, and we look forward to showcasing the solution’s unique features to audiences.”

About AgJunction

AgJunction Inc. is a global leader of advanced guidance and autosteering solutions for precision agriculture applications. Its technologies are critical components in over 30 of the world’s leading precision Ag manufacturers and solution providers and it holds over 200 patents and patents pending. AgJunction markets its solutions under leading brand names including Novariant®, Wheelman®, Whirl™ and Handsfreefarm®. AgJunction is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol “AJX.” For more information, please go to AgJunction.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws and is based on the expectations, estimates and projections of management of AgJunction as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive and political uncertainties and contingencies. In particular, forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to statements with respect to: the Company’s vision with respect to autosteering for farmers and the expectation that regular updates will be pushed out to the app ensuring farmers can always operate their Wheelman products with the most up-to-date technology. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information contained in this press release.

In respect of the forward-looking information, AgJunction has provided such information in reliance on certain assumptions that it believes are reasonable at this time, including, but not limited to, the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; that AgJunction's future results of operations will be consistent with management expectations in relation thereto; availability of key supplies, components, services, networks and developments; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; demand for the Company's products; and the continuity of existing business relationships.

Since forward-looking information addresses future events and conditions, such information by its very nature involves inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to the risks associated with the industries in which AgJunction operates; competition; inability to introduce new technology and new products in a timely manner; legal claims for the infringement of intellectual property and other claims; negative conditions in general economic, agricultural and financial markets; and reduced demand for the Company's products. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.

Additional information on other factors that could affect the Company's operations or financial results, are included in reports of AgJunction on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to, AgJunction's Annual Information Form which may be accessed on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof and AgJunction undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Contact:

Media

press@agjunction.com