Thoughtexchange opens free-to-all, no strings access to its platform for those who want to address COVID-19 with remote employees, customers, and communities.

Thoughtexchange opens free-to-all, no strings access to its platform for those who want to address COVID-19 with remote employees, customers, and communities.

ROSSLAND, BC, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSSLAND, BC - MARCH 19, 2020 - The urgent need for social distancing in response to the sweeping COVID-19 outbreak has led to the equally urgent need for organizations around the world to meaningfully connect and have conversations that matter with their newly-isolated people. In a bid to help address this for leaders across the globe, Thoughtexchange has today opened free-to-all, no strings access to its platform for those who want to address COVID-19 with their remote employees, customers, and communities.

The company’s cloud-based SaaS platform is used by many of the world’s largest companies and by thousands of school and community leaders across North America. The crowdsourcing technology allows leaders to connect with every member of their team or community and crowdsource anonymized answers to open-ended questions in real-time. Intelligence, insight and honest opinion can be surfaced almost immediately from those within groups of anywhere from ten to tens of thousands of people.

With the COVID-19 outbreak separating almost every workforce and creating mass uncertainty, Thoughtexchange has seen a major uptick in leaders in business, healthcare, government and education turning to its platform to reach out to their teams, ease anxiety and ensure people feel connected and able to move forward effectively.

"Now more than ever before, leaders need to bring people together and have critical conversations to respond to the virus and ensure teams remain together within this unprecedented situation,” says Dave MacLeod, Thoughtexchange CEO. “Connecting people has been our mission since 2010 and as the COVID-19 situation progresses we have decided it is the right thing to do to unlock our platform to every single leader who can benefit from asking critical questions about the outbreak at this time. Leaders need to hear from their people right now, ease anxiety and ensure they do the right thing. We have a unique technology able to help in this situation and therefore we feel it’s imperative we make it available."

Effective immediately, leaders in any organization can visit www.thoughtexchange.com and gain free access to the platform to ask questions relevant to the COVID-19 outbreak. There are no strings attached and no limits put in place on participant numbers or the amount of questions able to be asked relating to COVID-19. Free access to the platform will remain open indefinitely.

Important COVID-19 related questions leaders are already asking their people through Thoughtexchange include:

As we manage the impact of COVID-19, what are the most important things we need to do to keep everyone connected and productive while working remotely?

What are some of the most important challenges we need to think about as we respond to COVID-19 and prepare for the future?

What are your thoughts and questions about our response to COVID-19 and how can we best support each other?

To start using Thoughtexchange, please visit https://www.thoughtexchange.com/

About Thoughtexchange

Thoughtexchange helps leaders crowdsource answers to open-ended questions with groups of 10-100,000 people. Simple software ensures everyone is heard, everyone learns and important ideas emerge. Thoughtexchange uses patented data analysis and AI to provide deep insights to decision leaders so they can take actions that have buy-in. Headquartered in Rossland, British Columbia, Thoughtexchange has a workforce of 160 people and is growing rapidly.

For more information, please visit www.thoughtexchange.com

For all interviews or media enquiries, please contact:

Josh Stanbury josh@sjspr.co | 416-628-7441

Attachment

Josh Stanbury Thoughtexchange 416 628 7441 josh@sjspr.co