Intends to Move SKM Dispensary to High-Traffic I-70 Location Between Denver and Popular Ski Resorts



Denver, CO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG), an emerging cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into an agreement to acquire Sofa King Medical Wellness Products, LLC (“SKM”).

SKM is a vertically integrated cannabis operator located in Dumont, CO, and has recently been approved to move its dispensary to a corner location along the busy I-70 corridor, ideally located between Denver and Colorado’s world-class ski destinations. The acquisition is subject to a due diligence period, and approval by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division (MED).

“Today, I am pleased to say that Pure Harvest has taken a massive step toward monetizing the tremendous opportunity of Colorado cannabis,” stated Matthew Gregarek, CEO, Pure Harvest Cannabis Group. “They have already begun construction at the new high-traffic location and look forward to moving the SKM dispensary operations into a state-of-the-art, customer-friendly, cannabis experience dispensary.”

“We have always viewed commercialized cannabis as the integration of real estate and a highly desired consumable,” added Gregarek. “We’ve been intent on putting a dispensary in what we strongly believe is a prime location to leverage a large traffic flow of the right consumer. With this deal, I believe we’ve done that.”

“And we could not have done this without the Colorado legislature’s decision to allow public cannabis companies to participate in the Colorado opportunity via the passage of HB19-1090,” said Gregarek.

About PHCG

Pure Harvest Cannabis Group, Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) is a publicly traded holding company involved in all cycles of cannabis and CBD development. The team is committed to providing the highest quality products, ethical growing standards, environmental awareness, and corporate integrity. Pure Harvest intends to develop into a large scale vertically integrated multi-state operator (MSO), producer, and distributor in well-established and growing markets.

Pure Harvest is focused on developing precision dosed cannabinoid health and wellness consumer products. The Company's goals include establishing Pure Harvest as an iconic consumer product brand offering a wide variety of cannabis/CBD products that can be sold in multiple international markets that have legalized cannabis and hemp-derived products.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rules 175 and 3b-6 of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and are subject to the safe harbors created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Future events and results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations & Financial Media

Integrity Media Inc.

team@integritymedia.com

Toll Free: (888) 216-3595

www.IntegrityMedia.com