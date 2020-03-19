Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Construction Industry Databook Series - Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume, Opportunities in Top 10 Cities, and Risk Assessment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The building construction industry in China is expected to record a CAGR of 7.5% to reach CNY 9397.4 billion by 2024. The residential construction industry in value terms increased at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2015-2019. The commercial building construction market in value terms is expected to record a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period.



Demographics in China is expected to continue to spur the growth in residential construction. Rising household income levels along with population migration from rural to urban areas is expected to continue to drive demand for residential building construction sector in the country. Increased focus on affordable housing by both public and private sector will drive growth in residential building construction sector.



In the years to come, non-residential infrastructure is also expected to grow considerably. The aging population in China is creating demand for the construction of healthcare facilities and new hospitals.



This report provides data and trend analyses on building construction industry in China, with over 80 KPIs. This is a data-centric report and it provides trend analyses with over 120+ charts and 100+ tables. It details market size & forecast, emerging trends, market opportunities, and investment risks in over 30 segments in residential, commercial, industrial and institutional construction sectors.



It provides a comprehensive understanding of construction industry sectors in both value and volume (both by activity and units) terms. The report focuses on combining industry dynamics with macro-economic scenario and changing consumer behavior to offer a 360-degree view of the opportunities and risks.



In addition to country level analysis, this report offers a detailed market opportunity assessment across key cities, helping clients assess key regions to target within the city.



Report Scope



This report provides market size and forecast across 40+ construction segments for a period of 10 years from 2015-2024 in China.



KPIs covered include the following:

Market size by value

Market size by volume of construction

Number of units

China Residential Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Housing type (multi family, single family)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

Price point / income level (luxury, mid-tier, affordable)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

China Commercial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Office building (further broken down by Grade A, Grade B, and Grade C)

Retail building

Hospitality and luxury building

Restaurant

Entertainment

Sports facility

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

China Industrial Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Manufacturing plants

Chemical & pharmaceutical

Metal & material processing

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

China Institutional Building Construction Coverage: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume (area and units) terms by:

Healthcare construction

Educational construction

Public sector

construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Key cities (Tier - 1, Tier - 2, Tier - 3 segmentation)

Top 10 cities in China

China Infrastructure Construction Sectors: 10-year market size & forecast in value terms by:

Marine and inland water infrastructure

Utility system construction (oil and gas infrastructure, communication infrastructure, power infrastructure, water and sewer infrastructure)

Transportation infrastructure (highway, street and bridge construction, railway construction, airport construction, and tunnel construction)

Construction stage (new construction, re-development, maintenance)

Cities Covered

Shanghai

Beijing

Tianjin

Guangzhou

Shenzhen

Wuhan

Dongguan

Chongqing

Chengdu

Nanjing

Reason to Buy

In-depth Understanding of Construction Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunity, industry dynamics, key trends and drivers across 40+ market segments and sub-segments of building and infrastructure construction industry in China.

Volume and Value Data: Get detailed understanding of the market both from value and volume (both by activity and units) perspective for historical as well as forecast period

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate your strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers and risks in construction industry.

City Level Insights: Get city level trend analyses to identify unique opportunities across key cities and also by tier-1, tier-2, and tier-3 cities.

Companies Mentioned



China State Construction Engineering Corporationoration Ltd

China Railway Group Ltd

China Railway Construction Corporationoration Ltd

Metallurgical Corporationoration of China Ltd

Shanghai Construction Group Co Ltd

Beijing Orient Landscape Co Ltd.

Beijing New Building Materials PLC

Xinjiang Urban Construction (Group) Co Ltd

Guangdong No.2 Hydropower Engineering Co Ltd

Yida China Holdings Ltd

Shenzhen Expressway Co Ltd

Henan Zhongyuan Expressway Co Ltd

Zhejiang Reclaim Construction Group Co Ltd

Shanghai Tongji Science & Technology Industrial Co. Ltd

Zhongshan Public Utilities Group Co Ltd

Chanhigh Holdings Ltd

Beijing Construction Engineering Group Co Ltd

China Construction Eighth Engineering Division Corporationoration Ltd

Beijing Urban Construction Group Co Ltd

China Henan International Cooperation Group Co Ltd

China Construction Third Engineering Bureau Co Ltd

Qingjian Group Co Ltd

China Gezhouba Group Co Ltd

China National Chemical Engineering Co. Ltd

Shanghai Tunnel Engineering Co Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wgna70

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

