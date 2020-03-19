TORONTO, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that its operating subsidiary, Service Finance, has renewed its largest bank funding commitment. Over the next twelve months, this bank partner is committed to purchasing up to $600 million in Service Finance prime and super prime retail installment contracts for home improvement projects across all 50 states.



“In the context of the current economic environment, our long-term partner’s renewal highlights the quality of our prime and super prime assets originated and serviced by Service Finance and the strength of our bank partner funding model,” said Steven Hudson, CEO of ECN Capital.

About ECN Capital Corp.

With managed and advised assets of US$34 billion, ECN Capital Corp. (TSX: ECN) is a leading provider of business services to United States based banks, credit unions, life insurance companies and investment funds (collectively our “Partners”). ECN Capital originates, manages and advises on credit assets on behalf of its Partners, specifically unsecured loan portfolios, secured loan portfolios and credit card portfolios. Our Partners are seeking high quality assets to match with their deposits or liabilities. These services are offered through three operating businesses: Service Finance, Triad Financial Services and The Kessler Group.

Contact

John Wimsatt

647-649-4634

jwimsatt@ecncapitalcorp.com

Forward-looking Statements