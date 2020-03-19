Proven Growth & Income VCT plc

19 March 2020

Close of Offer to Further Applications

The Board of Proven Growth & Income VCT plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce that its offer for subscription pursuant to the Prospectus dated 27 January 2020 (the "Offer") is fully subscribed and has now closed to further applications.

Further allotments in respect of valid applications received prior to the Offer closing and not previously allotted are expected to take place on or around 30 March 2020 (and, if required, on any other date prior to 5 April 2020 on which the Directors decide) for applications in respect of the current tax year, and on 6 April 2020 (and any other dates after the 5 April 2020 which the Directors decide) for applications in respect of the 2020/2021 tax year. Dealing in such shares is expected to commence within 10 business days following allotment.

For further information please contact Shane Elliott on 020 7845 7820.

Beringea LLP

Company Secretary

Telephone 020 7845 7820