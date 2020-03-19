Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Type, by Deployment Type, by Component, by End-user, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Cancer Registry Software Market size is expected to reach $90.8 Million by 2025, rising at a market growth of 10.33% CAGR during the forecast period.



Companies Profiled in the Report



IBM Corporation

McKesson Corporation

Conduent, Incorporated

Elekta AB

Ordinal Data Inc.

Onco Inc.

C/Net Solutions

Rocky Mountain Cancer Data System

Electronic Registry System Inc.

Himagine Solutions Inc.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Type

1.4.2 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Deployment Type

1.4.3 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Component

1.4.4 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by End-user

1.4.5 Global Cancer Registry Software Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Type

3.1 Global Integrated Cancer Registry Software Market by Region

3.2 Global Standalone Cancer Registry Software Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Deployment Model

4.1 Global On-premise Cancer Registry Software Market by Region

4.1.1 Global Cloud-based Cancer Registry Software Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Component

5.1 Global Commercial Cancer Registry Software Market by Region

5.2 Global Public Cancer Registry Software Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by End-user

6.1 Global Government & Third party Market by Region

6.2 Global Research Centers Market by Region

6.3 Global Hospital & Medical Centers Market by Region

6.4 Global Private Payers Market by Region

6.5 Global Pharma biotech & medical device suppliers Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Cancer Registry Software Market by Region

7.1 North America Cancer Registry Software Market

7.2 Europe Cancer Registry Software Market

7.3 Asia-Pacific Cancer Registry Software Market

7.4 LAMEA Cancer Registry Software Market



Chapter 8. Company Profiles



