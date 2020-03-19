Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Tumor Ablation Market, by Treatment, by Technology, by Application, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Tumor Ablation Market is expected to witness market growth of 9.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



One of the facilitating factors of revolutionary tumor ablation treatment has been the high success rate of tumor ablation, which also makes it one of the most favored tumor therapies where other therapies might not be effective for multiple reasons. The procedure of tumor ablation has been used to treat different types of cancer such as colorectal cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, prostate cancer, etc.



Microwave tumor ablation technology has been the fastest-growing category of ablation technology currently used to manage various cancers (like lung, liver, and kidney). Growth in the microwave ablation segment can be attributed to increased private funding for new microwave ablation product development, drastic efficiency over other ablation technologies, and increased adoption by Healthcare professionals of the microwave tumor ablation procedure to treat different cancers.



The percutaneous ablation techniques are well known in cancer treatment for both cure and local regulation of many forms of tumors. Tumor tissue cryoablation leads to cell destruction by freezing. Cryoablation leads to tumor cell death by osmosis and necrosis, in comparison to heat-based ablative modalities. It is observed that the intracellular contents of cancer cells remain intact with necrosis allowing an immune-specific reaction to being induced by the immune system.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Medtronic PLC, Johnson and Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Misonix, Inc., EDAP TMS S.A., Theraclion SA, AngioDynamics, Inc., Mermaid Medical A/S, HealthTronics, Inc. (Altaris Capital Partners, LLC), and SonaCare Medical, LLC.



