Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market, by Type, by End User, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market size is expected to reach $105.3 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 6.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The expansion of manufacturing sectors and accelerated industrialization in developing countries like China and India are driving the growth of the CNC metal cutting machine industry. Furthermore, due to its advanced technology, laser metal cutting machines have gained significant importance because they provide a high degree of precision compared to traditional metal cutting machines. These factors are expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the CNC metal cutting machine industry. Nevertheless, the persistent fluctuations in foreign currency exchange tend to impede the profit margin of players in the CNC metal cutting machine market.
The growth in additive manufacturing drives the market for CNC machine tools. The shift of manufacturers towards a cost-effective and accelerated production process has resulted in increased acceptance of additive manufacturing. In addition, the growing popularity of heterogeneous material production capacity is also expected to result in market growth. Furthermore, the application of 3D printing in the consumer electronics, medical and automotive industries has resulted in the growth of the additive manufacturing industry. The drop in production time also results in an additional rise in the popularity of manufacturing among consumers.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Acquisitions and Product launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Komatsu Ltd. and Amada Holdings Co., Ltd. are some of the forerunners in the CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market. Companies such as DMG Mori Seiki Co., Ltd., Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc., Okuma Corporation, and Hurco Companies, Inc., Yamazaki Mazak Corporation, Mondragon Corporation are some of the key innovators in CNC Metal Cutting Machine Market.
