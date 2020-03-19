Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Component, by Type, by Navigation Technology, by Application, by End User, by Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Automated Guided Vehicle Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.2% CAGR during the forecast period (2019-2025).



Logistics and warehousing companies are trying to retain their profitability by opting for taller racks, compact layouts, and narrow aisles inside their distribution facilities. Along with this, they are trying to improve the quality of their operations in line with the increasing demand for their services. These organizations are implementing AGV solutions as they can work precisely and efficiently across narrow aisles and compact layouts, and also increase the durability of the storage process. The growing demand for AGVs from logistics and warehousing companies is expected to fuel the growth of the AGV industry.



The increased adoption of AGVs across different industries can be related to the benefits of AGVs in terms of productivity, safety, and accuracy. AGVs are equipped with cameras, laser heads and other sensors that help them operate safely around machines, structures and employees. While workers can make mistakes that lead to accidents and mishaps in manufacturing or distribution facilities, AGVs can help improve the accuracy of workflows, thus reducing waste and increasing productivity.



The rapid growth in e-commerce is contributing to market growth. Due to the growth of online shopping, stock-keeping units (SKUs) are growing in both volume and variety by which fixed automation systems cannot meet the requirements on their own. Flexible automation in the form of robotics is designed to complement traditional automation systems such as conveyor belts. Amazon recognized this necessity when it purchased Kiva, a sensor-equipped robot that follows computerized barcode stickers on the floor to distribute mobile inventory-equipped racks to human operators. The increased requirement for automation in maritime applications is a major driver for the market.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Component

1.4.2 North America Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Type

1.4.3 North America Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Navigation Technology

1.4.4 North America Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Application

1.4.5 North America Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by End-user

1.4.6 North America Automated Guided Vehicle Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Executive Summary

2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Acquisition and Mergers: 2020-Jan - 2015-May) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Component

4.1 North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Hardware Market by Country

4.2 North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Software Market by Country

4.3 North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Services Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Type

5.1 North America Tow Vehicle Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

5.2 North America Pallet Truck Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

5.3 North America Unit Load Carrier Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

5.4 North America Hybrid Vehicles Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

5.5 North America Forklift Truck & Others Type Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Navigation Technology

6.1 North America Laser Guidance Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

6.2 North America Vision Guidance Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

6.3 North America Magnetic Guidance Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

6.4 North America Inductive Guidance Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

6.5 North America Natural Navigation & Others Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Application

7.1 North America Logistics & Warehousing Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

7.2 North America Assembly Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

7.3 North America Packaging Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

7.4 North America Trailer Loading and Unloading Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

7.5 North America Raw Material Handling & Others Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country



Chapter 8. North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by End-user

8.1 North America Automotive Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

8.2 North America Manufacturing Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

8.3 North America Logistics Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

8.4 North America Food & Beverages Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

8.5 North America Retail Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

8.6 North America Healthcare Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

8.7 North America Others Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country



Chapter 9. North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market by Country

9.1 US Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market

9.2 Canada Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market

9.3 Mexico Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market

9.4 Rest of North America Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV) Market



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



ABB Group

Kion Group (Dematic)

Toyota Industries Corporation (Bastian Solutions LLC)

Daifuku Co. Limited

John Bean Technologies Corporation

Oceaneering International Inc.

Kuka AG (Swisslog Holding)

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc.

E&K Automation GmbH

The Krones Group

