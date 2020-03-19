MILWAUKEE, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zywave, the leading insurtech provider powering agency growth, today announced the launch of its COVID-19 Resource Center, an online library offering insurance professionals access to free compliance, HR and employee-facing content and resources related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“In these uncertain times, while the safety and well-being of our associates, customers and their clients is of the utmost importance, we also remain steadfast in our commitment to service at the highest level,” said Jason Liu, chief executive officer of Zywave. “Given the nature of our business, we believe we have the responsibility and are in a unique position to help support not only the insurance industry, but also the health and safety of the greater public throughout this difficult situation.”
As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow, insurance professionals’ proactive education and communication with clients is essential. The materials found in the COVID-19 Resource Center were developed and curated by Zywave’s team of in-house experts to help insurance professionals and their clients navigate the pandemic. Resource center content categories include:
As government guidance changes and the COVID-19 situation evolves, Zywave will continue to add and update materials within the COVID-19 Resource Center.
Additional COVID-19 Resources & Support
Zywave Broker Briefcase and Content Cloud partners have access to an extensive library of nearly 50—and growing—coronavirus and illness-related resources, including videos, compliance and HR updates, newsletters, company health policies and more, many of which can be custom-branded. These resources can be found in the 2020 Coronavirus Content Grouping within the platform.
Visit Zywave’s COVID-19 Resource Center (www.zywave.com/covid-19-resource-center) or dial 855-454-6100 (and then press 1) with questions or for additional resources.
