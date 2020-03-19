Initiatives include continuing pay for affected workers, adding flexibility for remote work, and enhancing health benefits to assure employees’ access to needed care

WASHINGTON, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amid growing concern over the impact of COVID-19, large employers are implementing a series of broad-reaching policies to support employees and their families as the virus spreads, according to a survey by Business Group on Health. These initiatives include ensuring employees are paid during the pandemic, adding more flexibility to their health benefit plans, and expanding flexibility for working from home.



The Large Employer Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19) Survey, Part II, was conducted between March 9 and 13, 2020. The results reflect responses from 95 large employers. The key findings include:

Employees continue to receive pay through leave and pay continuation programs.

For employees who have been exposed to the virus or are exhibiting cold/flu symptoms and can’t work from home:

Three quarters of employers (75%) are providing access to existing paid sick leave or PTO programs.

In addition to standard leave programs, one-third of employers (34%) are continuing to pay affected employees unable to work, and another 25% are considering doing so if the situation continues to escalate.

Nearly a quarter (22%) are adding emergency paid leave or additional sick leave, while another 27% will do so as needed.

For employees who are not typically eligible for paid leave:

Almost one in four employers (23%) will continue to pay employees not eligible for leave if they are quarantined.

Sixteen percent (16%) will do so for employees who are ineligible for leave and are symptomatic while 14% will pay employees who are caring for a symptomatic family member.

“Employers have increased support for employees their and families during these challenging times,” said Brian Marcotte, President and CEO, Business Group on Health. “Many are implementing pay continuation polices and additional paid time off in the form of emergency leave or additional leave, especially for employees who are in roles not conducive to working from home.”

Employers are adding flexibility to health plans in the U.S. and globally, and easing access to providers. On top of waiving or reducing costs for needed testing for COVID-19:

Over two-thirds of respondents (68%) are actively encouraging employees to use telemedicine during the COVID-19 crisis.

Over nine in ten respondents (93%) are encouraging employees to utilize EAPs during the crisis.

For US health plans: Over two-thirds of respondents (69%) either have or will reduce or waive early prescription fill limits to allow patients with chronic conditions to maintain a 30-day supply of medication on hand, if warranted. Over one third of respondents (35%) either have or will reduce or waive out-of-pocket cost for mail order prescription drugs.

For benefit policies outside the US: Twenty-one percent of respondents are either in the process or have completed successful negotiation waiver of coronavirus related exclusions from medical and life insurance policies.



“One of telehealth’s many benefits is it allows employees and family members to get medical advice without leaving the comfort of home, which is so important in this time of ‘social distancing.’ Telehealth also reduces the burden on hospitals and other acute care facilities so that providers can focus on more urgent cases,” said Ellen Kelsay, Chief Strategy Officer, Business Group on Health.

Employers assisting with childcare needs, expanding work at home policies

Nearly all employers either have or will implement work at home policies for employees with possible exposure to the virus.

Slightly fewer (91%) respondents have or will adopt work at home policies for employees with a cold or flu-like symptoms.

“The rise in school closures around the globe is creating additional work/life balancing challenges. As backup childcare become less feasible, companies can support their employees with flexibility regarding expected core hours, reduced work hours, and relaxed procedures,” said Marcotte.

The results of the survey, including other findings, can be accessed here .

