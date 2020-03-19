Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 19 March 2020 at 15:30 EET

Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority gives its unconditional approval for Sanoma’s acquisition of Alma Media’s regional news media business

After its assessment, the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has given its final and unconditional approval for Sanoma’s acquisition of Alma Media’s regional news media business. Sanoma expects the acquisition to be completed at the end of April 2020.

Sanoma announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Alma Media’s regional news media business on 11 February 2020 ( https://sanoma.com/release/sanoma-acquires-alma-medias-regional-news-media-business-and-evaluates-strategic-options-for-its-online-classifieds-business-in-finland/ ).

