Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 19 March 2020 at 15:30 EET
Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority gives its unconditional approval for Sanoma’s acquisition of Alma Media’s regional news media business
After its assessment, the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (FCCA) has given its final and unconditional approval for Sanoma’s acquisition of Alma Media’s regional news media business. Sanoma expects the acquisition to be completed at the end of April 2020.
Sanoma announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Alma Media’s regional news media business on 11 February 2020 (https://sanoma.com/release/sanoma-acquires-alma-medias-regional-news-media-business-and-evaluates-strategic-options-for-its-online-classifieds-business-in-finland/).
Sanoma is a front running learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day. We enable teachers to excel at developing the talents of every child, provide consumers with engaging content, and offer unique marketing solutions to business partners.
Today, we have operations in ten countries including Finland, the Netherlands and Poland. Our net sales totalled EUR 900 million and we employed approx. 3,500 professionals in 2019. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.
