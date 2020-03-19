DALLAS, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 17, 2020 the North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. (OTCBB: NODB) Board of Directors declared a regular dividend of $0.25 per share. The dividend is payable to shareholders of record as of April 3, 2020 and will be paid on April 10, 2020.



North Dallas Bank & Trust Co. is an independent bank established in 1961 with current locations in Dallas, Plano, Irving, Addison and Frisco, Texas. The current dividends are based on North Dallas Bank & Trust Co.’s current financial condition and are not a guarantee that dividends will continue to be paid in the future. For further information about North Dallas Bank & Trust Co., contact Glenn Henry, CFO.

Glenn Henry 972.716.7100



