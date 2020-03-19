Dubai, UAE, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Driven by governments in emerging economies promoting clean energy and eco-friendly modes of transport, the lead acid battery market is witnessing a promising growth outlook. A new study by Fact.MR reveals projections that the market will grow 1.4X during the forecast period (2019 to 2029). The growth is further complemented by the rising trend of electric vehicles in North America and Western Europe, which is anticipated to create substantial revenue opportunities for lead acid battery manufacturers.

Request Sample Report- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4555

Lead Acid Battery Market - Key Takeaways

Flooded batteries are expected to double their share in the market owing to flourishing market prospects of commercial and residential backup batteries.

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will spur the growth of the lead acid battery market, with nearly 39% share, led by China and India.

Absorbent glass mat (AGM) lead acid battery is projected to account for more than 1/3 rd of total market value by 2029 end.

of total market value by 2029 end. Stationary industrial lead acid battery is anticipated to triple its market share by the end of the forecast period.

The transportation sector is expected to offer significant growth prospects for manufacturers.

Lead Acid Battery Market - Key Driving Factors

Strong efforts of fast developing economies towards carbon footprint reduction, fueling electric vehicle sales, are significantly contributing towards market growth.

Upsurge in production of conventional passenger vehicles and two-wheelers is propelling the demand for lead acid batteries.

Explore complete lead acid battery market report with detailed market segmentation, 80 tables, 125 figures at - https://www.factmr.com/report/4555/lead-acid-battery-market

Lead Acid Battery Market - Key Restraints

Stringent regulations on lead emissions and growing inclination towards lithium ion batteries are challenging rapid growth of the lead acid battery market.

Competition Landscape

The key players in the lead acid battery market include Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd, Hitachi Chemical Company, Narada Power Source Co. Ltd, NorthStar, Leoch International Technology Ltd, Crown Battery Corporation, Exide Industries Limited, and GS Yuasa Corporation, among others. The prominent manufacturers are focusing on acquisitions as a key strategy to widen their global footprint.

About the Report

This 170-page study offers readers a comprehensive market forecast of the lead acid battery market. With historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2029, the study divulges compelling insights on the lead acid battery market based on application (transportation (OEM transportation, aftermarket), motive industrial (OEM motive industrial, aftermarket motive industrial), stationary industrial (OEM stationary industrial, aftermarket stationary industrial), commercial (OEM commercial, aftermarket commercial), residential (OEM residential, aftermarket residential), grid storage (OEM grid storage, aftermarket grid storage), and others (OEM others, aftermarket others), product type (flooded, AGM, gel) across seven major regions.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Landscape



Smart PPE Market - Learn more about the major influencing factors affecting the smart PPE market which is set for strong growth during the projection period (2019-2029).



Naval Radar Market – Acquire in-depth insights about the global naval radar market through Fact.MR’s detailed report covering end-use segments, market dynamics, recent material developments and prominent market players for the forecast period of 2019-2029.



Moving Walkways Market – Obtain Fact.MR’s exhaustive analysis on the global moving walkways market spanning dynamic market factors, key trends and successful strategies of market leaders projected for 2019-2029.

About Fact.MR

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations of the veteran research team at Fact.MR helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence requirements. With a repository of over a thousand reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has scrutinized the Industrial Goods sector across 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides unmatched end-to-end research and consulting services. Fact.MR's latest manufacturing market reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Fact.MR

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Email: sales@factmr.com

Web: https://www.factmr.com/