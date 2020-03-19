New York, United States, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global hydrogen market will reach revenues of US$ 260 Bn by the end of 2029. According to the latest report from Persistence Market Research (PMR), surge in policies and projects associated with the hydrogen market will act significantly in empowering hydrogen energy, a status of energy resource. The global quest to develop cost-effective renewable energy resource is encouraging stakeholders in the market to invest in projects associated with hydrogen energy.

Hydrogen Energy Market: Key Takeaways

Steam methane reforming will emerge as the preferred method of production in hydrogen market; partial oxidation of oil will pick up the pace.

Europe followed by the Asia Pacific will generate major revenue in the market on the back of a high concentration of existing and upcoming projects.

The automotive industry will generate lucrative opportunities in the hydrogen market through 2029-2029.

Electrolyzers will be highly demanded in the market for their ability to utilize the variable renewable energy in the potential energy systems.

Hydrogen Market: Key Growth Drivers

The presence of multiple production sources for hydrogen enhances the production capacity of the hydrogen market, boosting its growth.

The growing preference of hydrogen as an alternative source of electricity is attracting stakes from stakeholders, boosting the capacity of the hydrogen market.

Stringent regulations regarding usage of renewable energy are fueling the activities associated with hydrogen power generation, creating a scope of growth in the market.

Developing economies have accelerated their efforts to promote hydrogen as a viable energy carrier, propelling the growth of the hydrogen market.

Growing demand for cleaner-burning fuels in the petroleum refining industry is driving the demand for hydrogen.

Hydrogen Market: Key Restraints

Lack of secured storage facilities is hampering the progress in the hydrogen market.

Risks associated with Hydrogen transportation is straining the development of related projects in the market.

Hydrogen Market: Market Competition

players are launching improved products with enhanced operational benefits to create a unique image in the market. They are investing in R&D activities to enhance their production and manufacturing capabilities. Manufacturers are focused on developing the required infrastructure to fasten their production processes.

Persistence Market Research's market research study on the hydrogen market contains a global analysis of the market through 2014–2018 and provides growth assessment for 2019–2029. The study offers insightful details of the hydrogen market through four major segments – delivery mode, end-use, production method, and region.

