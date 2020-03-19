ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Proposal for election of new member for the Board of Directors

At the ordinary Annual General Meeting which will be held on 23 March 2020 the Board proposes that Blythe Masters is elected as new member of the Board of Directors.

Blythe Masters (born 1969) is an English national and she holds a BA in Economics from Trinity College, Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Blythe Masters is currently industry Partner at Motive Partners (New York) a specialty FinTech private equity and venture capital firm. From 2015 to 2018 she was CEO at Digital asset Holdings LLC, a blockchain company, and prior to that she was Managing Director at J. P. Morgan Chase & Co, New York.

In addition to her current position, Blythe Masters is Member of the International Advisory Board of Santander Group, Board Member of Santander Open Digital Services, Board Member and Audit Committee Chair of Phunware Inc., Advisory Board Member of US Chamber of Digital Commerce, Advisory Board Member of Figure Technologies, Inc., Advisory Board Member of Maxex, LLC, Member of IMF High Level Advisory Group on Finance and Technology, Member of Brookings Institution Taskforce on Financial Stability and Member of P.R.I.M.E. Finance (the Hague-based Panel of Recognized International Market Experts in Finance).

“I am delighted to welcome Blythe Masters to the Board of Directors of A. P. Møller - Mærsk. She adds critical capabilities to the board in line with our strategic priorities to digitalize the industry and become the global integrator of container logistics”, says Jim Hagemann Snabe, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Blythe Masters will contribute with an international outlook and experience within financial services and technology, having extensive knowledge in start-ups and blockchain.

Copenhagen, 19 March 2020.

Contact person:

Executive Vice President, Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel. +45 3363 3607

Page 1 of 1

Attachment