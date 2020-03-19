New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Atrial Fibrillation Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Treatment Type ; End User , and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875889/?utm_source=GNW

The atrial fibrillation market is growing primarily due to rising number of patients suffering with cardiovascular diseases, and rising awareness regarding atrial fibrillation. Restraining factor such as high cost of atrial fibrillation devices and procedures is likely to have negative impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.



Growth opportunities in the developing nations have always had major impact in the field of medicine.The rise in the cardiovascular conditions are rising across the globe, the prevalence is significantly rising in the countries of the developing nations.



The incidences are rising due to the shift in the lifestyle and the other health conditions due to the change in the adoption of the modernized facilities.The modernized facilities reduced the physical activities, and the stress level among the people is also growing.



Thus, these factors are leading to the cardiovascular conditions and is leading to the rising demand for the atrial fibrillation treatment.



The developing nations are significantly developing their healthcare facilities and services and are heading towards the technological advancements. For instance, structural heart is at initial stage of the development in the regions like Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

For instance, in India KIM hospital provides services for the heart conditions in the south Indian region.In addition, the incidences of the AF is increasing in the North American countries.



As per the report Epidemiology of AF 2019, by Biosense Webster, every year around 1.4 million new people suffer from AF. Also, according to the statistics it is expected that the incidences for the heart diseases are likely to increase in the Asian region.

Thus, the opportunities for the market players to enter the market with the cost effective products are higher. Therefore, owing to the above mentioned factors the growth of the market is likely to boost in these regions during the forecasted period.

Some of the significant primary and secondary sources for RTLS for Healthcare included in the report are World Health Organization (WHO), Cardiac Research Center, Japanese Association of Healthcare Information Systems, and others.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875889/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001