The investigation concerns whether Sterling and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 17, 2017, Sterling commenced its initial public offering (“IPO”), offering 15 million shares of common stock priced at $12.00 per share.

On June 21, 2019, Sterling disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filing that it had entered into an agreement with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to enhance its anti-money laundering and Bank Secrecy Act compliance. Later that day, Sterling announced the resignation of Jon Fox, a member of the Company’s Audit and Risk Management Committee, from its Board of Directors.

Then, on December 9, 2019, Sterling disclosed in an SEC filing that it was suspending its Advantage Loan Program until “management is confident its stated policies and procedures are being followed,” citing an internal review of documentation on past loans. On this news, Sterling’s stock price fell $2.16 per share, or 22.86%, to close at $7.29 per share on December 9, 2019. Since the IPO, Sterling’s stock price has closed as low as $7.01 per share, representing a decline of 41.58% from the offering price.

