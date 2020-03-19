Fort Lauderdale, Fla., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Promoting heart health and blood flow has never been more convenient—or delicious. Life Extension® today announced the launch of NitroVasc™ Boost, a berry-flavored powder that encourages circulatory health, endothelial cell function, and nitric oxide production.

Made with patented Nitrosigine® L-arginine complex and a polyphenol-rich chokeberry (Aronia melanocarpa) whole fruit powder, NitroVasc™ Boost on-the-go stick packs mix easily with a pre-workout drink, water or other beverages.

“The delicate inner lining of your arteries and veins is called the vascular endothelium, and endothelial cells produce nitric oxide, which promotes healthy blood flow and circulation, says Michael A. Smith, MD, director of education for Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Life Extension. “Unfortunately, endothelial nitric oxide production declines over time and the Life Extension formula encourages nitric oxide production,” says Dr. Smith. Dr. Smith also noted that the delicious, berry-flavored stick packs make it a convenient way to promote cardiovascular health.

NitroVasc™ Boost is formulated with the innovative Nitrosigine® L-arginine complex. L-arginine is an amino acid that endothelial cells turn into nitric oxide using an enzyme called nitric oxide synthase. But regular L-arginine doesn’t stay in the bloodstream very long. Nitrosigine® is composed of bonded L-arginine, inositol and silicon—a combination that allows it to stay in the bloodstream longer. In a controlled clinical study, a single dose of this formula raised blood arginine levels for six hours, instead of just one hour observed when using standard arginine.

NitroVasc™ Boost also includes 500 mg of the whole fruit powder of chokeberry (Aronia melanocarpa), an edible fruit native to North America. Chokeberry is a rich source of polyphenol compounds, which encourage endothelial nitric oxide synthase activity, the enzyme that promotes nitric oxide production. In a 12-week randomized controlled clinical trial, 500 mg of aronia whole fruit powder daily encouraged healthy vascular dilation and blood flow as compared to placebo.

Each box of NitroVasc™ Boost contains 30 berry-flavored stick packs for a month’s supply of delicious, on-the-go circulatory, endothelial and cardiovascular health support. More information is available at www. LifeExtension.com/Nitrovasc.



Life Extension is the health expert that is translating scientific research into everyday insights for people wanting to live their healthiest lives. For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

Nitrosigine® is a registered trademark of Nutrition 21, LLC. Nirtosignine® is patent protected.

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

