Due to a new coronavirus, JSC “Latvijas Gāze” informs that it is possible to participate at the Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on March 30, 2020 in a remote mode only (via proxy).

In order to act as a good and careful manager for the sake of continuity of the operational work of the joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze” and to fulfil our shareholders' interests “Latvijas Gāze” announces that the extraordinary meeting of shareholders of March 30, 2020 will be held on the basis of the previously announced agenda. However, considering the emergency situation in the Republic of Latvia due to the Covid-19 pandemic as announced by the order No.103 “On declaration of the emergency situation” of March 12, 2020 of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Latvia and to safeguard the shareholders and employees health condition as well as the public health in general, we kindly inform you that it is possible to participate at this meeting in a remote mode only.

To resolve the issues of the agenda, we kindly ask to authorize the Board of joint stock company “Latvijas Gāze”, simultaneously issuing a voting task on the issues included in the agenda of the shareholders' meeting. Please complete both documents (power of attorney and voting order) and:

send signed with valid e-signature to the company's e-mail address investor.relations@lg.lv; or

send signed to the postal address of the company: Joint Stock Company "Latvijas Gāze", Aristida Briāna iela 6, Riga, LV-1001.

If possible, we encourage you to use electronic means for voting. The Voting will take into account all duly completed powers of attorneys and voting orders received by the above listed means till March 29, 2020.

Attached:

1. Template of the power of attorney.

2. Template of the voting task.

In case you need more information, please contact:

Phone: + (371) 67 374 369

E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

Attachments