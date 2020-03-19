Johnston, RI, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Beacon is proud to join our fellow broadband providers in pledging our support of FCC Chairman Pai’s Keep Americans Connected Pledge.

“We recognize that these are extraordinary times,” Katherine Messier, Executive Director, Mobile Beacon said. “As social distancing mandates and lockdowns are in effect, we know that the need for reliable internet access is more critical than ever to enable individuals to stay connected and meet their needs while staying in their homes as much as possible.

Mobile Beacon is committed to providing uncapped broadband access, especially to support students who need to continue their schooling at home, employees who need to work remotely, and individuals and families who need to be able to access telehealth services and apply for government benefits during this time.”

The Keep Americans Connected Pledge reads as follows:

Given the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on American society, Mobile Beacon pledges for the next 60 days to:

not terminate service to any residential or small business customers because of their inability to pay their bills due to the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic; waive any late fees that any residential or small business customers incur because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic; and open its Wi-Fi hotspots to any American who needs them.





Additional information regarding Mobile Beacon’s response to the rapidly evolving COVID-19 outbreak can be found at mobilebeacon.org.

###

About Mobile Beacon: Mobile Beacon leverages its Educational Broadband Service (EBS) spectrum to provide high-speed, low-cost, mobile internet access to the anchors of communities: the nonprofits, schools, libraries, and healthcare organizations that provide vital services to millions of Americans every day. Through this broadband service, organizations have an essential tool to fulfill their missions and maximize their philanthropic impact, which allows organizations to access more information, reach more people, and help more in their communities. Learn more at www.mobilebeacon.org.

Lauren Yergeau Mobile Beacon 4019340500 lyergeau@mobilebeacon.org