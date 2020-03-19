Regulatory release 8/2020
Better Collective A/S (the “Company”) has today initiated a share buyback program for up to EUR 5,000,000, to be executed during the period from March 19, 2020 to June 30, 2020. The purpose of the buyback program is to cover debt related to prior acquisitions, where Better Collective have rights, and find it attractive, to partially make settlements in shares.
The buyback program is being initiated pursuant to the authorization granted by the shareholders at the annual general meeting held on April 25, 2019 to repurchase up to 4,048,711 shares of EUR 0,01 each of the Company’s share capital in the period until the annual general meeting in 2020.
The Company has appointed Nordea as lead manager of the buyback program. Under the agreement with Nordea, Nordea will purchase shares on behalf of the Company and will make its trading decisions independently of, and without influence by the Company.
The buyback program is subject to the following terms:
Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com
This information is such information as Better Collective A/S is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
About Better Collective
Better Collective’s vision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology – this is what has made them the world’s leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective’s portfolio includes websites and products, among other bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory. Better Collective is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (BETCO).
Attachment
Better Collective A/S
Copenhagen, DENMARK
BC regulatory announcement no. 8_2020 Buyback 2020.03.19FILE URL | Copy the link below
logo_green_cmyk.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: