CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAVU Resources (OTCPK: CAVR) is excited to announce the addition of Tim Samuels, former executive for more than 15 years with Ryan Homes (NYSE: NVR), to its Board of Directors.



Russell Sinacori, CEO of Sinacori Builders (a Cavu Resources Company), states "He has acquired more than 45,000 lots in his real estate career and is considered a leading expert among National Homebuilders across the Southeast US. Tim has already done great things for Cavu and I couldn’t be more enthusiastic.”

Tim Samuels added, “When learning about the Growing Together brand, I became immediately intrigued and wanted to be part of it. I can easily see this being one of the hottest new trends in residential building. I’m honored to use my experience and leadership as well as the years of relationships with the Nation’s Top Builders to assist in making the Growing Together brand and Cavu Resources a success.”

About Cavu Resources, Inc.

Cavu Resources (OTCPK: CAVR) is a diversified industry leading company focusing on innovation, technology, development and sustainability capitalizing on the explosive Organic & Hemp industry.

