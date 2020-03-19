19 March 2020

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions

by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs')

On 17 March, Mr Rosano a PDMR of the Company, was granted a performance bonus, which consisted of 172,071 ordinary shares in the Company deferred for a three-year period.

The price used to calculate the number of shares awarded was £0.9495 per share; being the average closing price of the company’s shares on the three business days following the day on which the Company’s 2019 results were announced.

The shares are held in trust and will vest on the third anniversary of the date of this award. No further performance conditions apply.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details:





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Jesus Rosano 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status CEO Global Cash Solutions/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction 172,071 shares deferred for three years.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 172,071 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 17 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche,

Company Secretary