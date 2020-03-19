Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus (COVID-19) - Global Market Conditions, Vaccines, Trials & Potential Treatments" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This market brief is focused on a new, emerging global epidemic, the ongoing eruption of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The brief features:

Worldwide health statistics

Market competitors developing COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccine development timelines

Analysis of the worldwide clinical trial landscape - all approaches, including vaccines, drugs, and living therapies

Analysis of stem cells clinical trials for COVID-19 using stem cells

Coverage of market competitors involved COVID-19 treatment technologies

Descriptions of stem cell companies who have announced an intent to develop therapies for the treatment of COVID-19

The virus responsible for the disease is also known as severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and abbreviated as SARS-CoV-2. The eruption started in China on December 29, 2019, and by March 2020 it was reported that it had spread to several countries across the world.



In the final days of 2019, Chinese doctors identified a number of similar cases of pneumonia in the city of Wuhan in China. Wuhan is the capital city of Hubei Province in China accommodating 11 million inhabitants. Soon, it was discovered that the disease was caused by a new strain of the virus which was named SARS-CoV-2.



The Latin word 'corona' means 'crown' and these viruses look like crowns under an electron microscope. The first cases of coronavirus infection outside of China were reported on January 13 in Thailand and January 16 in Japan. Since January 23, 2020, the Chinese government has placed Wuhan and other nearby cities on lockdown. However, the disease has now spread to another 121 countries.



Globally, the healthcare industry is trying to use every weapon in its armory to suppress the global threat from the virus, using approaches that include vaccines, drugs, stem cells, and exosomes. While many approaches are being investigated, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are showing intriguing potential for the treatment of COVID-19. All of the current stem cell trials are being undertaken in China.



MSCs are receiving notable attention because past studies have found the secretions from MSCs to be effective at treating inflammation and cytokine storms. Already, Athersys, Inc. has reported positive outcomes in other studies using MSCs in treating respiratory disease. Similarly, Mesoblast's Remestemcel-L has proved itself to be effective in treating advanced respiratory distress.



From early-stage studies, it appears that MSC may exert beneficial effects, potentially by improving the lung microenvironment, inhibiting immune system over-activation, promoting tissue repair, protecting lung alveoli epithelial cells, preventing pulmonary fibrosis, or improving lung function. In recent months, there has been increased activity in the clinical trial sector in using stem cells against COVID-19.



Currently, ClinicalTrials.gov and the WHO International Clinical Trials Registry Platform (WHO ICTRP) report 30 clinical trials exploring stem cells for the potential treatment of Coronavirus. Of these, 5 of the trials have been marked as Cancelled by the Investigator. Interestingly, four of the five withdrawn trials were submitted by the same Chinese company, Guangzhou Reborn Health Management Consultation Co., LTD. When all treatment approaches are considered, there are more than 550 clinical trials underway worldwide to explore various treatment approaches to COVID-19.



Dozens of companies are also rushing vaccine development and proceeding toward clinical trials. Impressively, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has announced that it intends to move its vaccine into human clinical trials by April within the U.S.



The aim of this report on COVID-19 is to gather existing research, relevant data and enable the reader to make sense of the published data and early research on the Coronavirus outbreak.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Start of the Outbreak

1.2 The Symptoms of COVID-19

1.3 Progression of COVID-19

1.4 Incubation Period

1.5 Duration of the Disease

1.6 Case Fatality Rate (CFR)

1.6.1 CFR for COVID-19 by Age

1.6.2 CFR for COVID-19 by Pre-existing Health Issues

1.6.3 Clinical Case Management

1.7 Global Total of Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths due to COVID-19

1.8 Total Worldwide Confirmed Deaths as of March 13, 2020

1.9 Confirmed Cases and Reported Deaths in Asia by Country

1.10 Confirmed Cases and Deaths due to COVID-19 in Europe

1.11 Confirmed Cases and Deaths due to COVID-19 in the Americas and Oceania

1.12 Confirmed Cases and Deaths in Africa



2. Emerging Treatments for COVID-19

2.1 Brief Descriptions of Select Drugs, Antibodies, and Vaccines in Development

2.1.1 Gilead Sciences - Remdesivir

2.1.2 AbbVie - Lopinavir/Ritonavir

2.1.3 Moderna - mRNA Vaccine

2.1.4 Johnson & Johnson - Vaccine

2.1.5 Eli Lilly - Antibody

2.1.6 Pfizer - Antiviral Molecules

2.1.7 GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) - Pandemic Vaccine Adjuvant Platform

2.1.8 Vir Biotechnology - Antibody

2.1.9 Sanofi Pasteur/HHS - Vaccine

2.1.10 Janssen Pharmaceutical/HHS - Vaccine

2.1.11 GSK/Clover Biopharmaceuticals - Vaccine

2.1.12 Inovio Pharmaceuticals/Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology - DNA Vaccine

2.1.14 MIGAL Research Institute - Byproduct of Poultry vaccine

2.1.15 Regeneron/HHS - VelociSuite Technology

2.1.16 Takeda - Polyclonal Hyperimmune Globulin

2.2 Stem Cell Clinical Trials for COVID-19 (30 Worldwide / 5 Withdrawn)

2.3 Withdrawn Stem Cell Clinical Trials for COVID-19 (5 Withdrawn by Investigator)

2.4 MSCs: The Most SuiTable Cells for COVID-19



3. Stem Cell Companies Pitted Against COVID-19

3.1 Celularity

3.1.1 IMPACT Platform

3.2 Cynata Therapeutics

3.2.1 Cynata and COVID-19

3.3 Mesoblast, Ltd.

3.3.1 Remestemcel-L

3.4 Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.

3.4.1 Pluristem's Drug Development Alliance against COVID-19

3.5 Tianhe Stem Cell Biotechnologies, Inc.

3.6 Vitro Biopharma

3.6.1 Vitro Biopharma's Cell Therapy for COVID-19



Index of Figures

Figure 1.1: The Symptoms of COVID-19

Figure 1.2: CFR for COVID-19 in China over Time and Location

Figure 1.3: Fatality Rate by Age

Figure 1.4: CFR for COVID-19 by Pre-existing Health Issues

Figure 1.5: Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases as of March 12, 2020

Figure 1.6: Total Worldwide Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths as of March 12, 2020

Figure 3.1: Tianhe's Stem Cell Educator Therapy



Index of Tables

Table 1.1: Total Confirmed Cases and Deaths as of March 12, 2020

Table 1.2: Confirmed Cases and Deaths as of March 13, 2020

Table 1.3: Confirmed Cases and Deaths in Europe as of March 13, 2020

Table 1.4: Confirmed Cases and Deaths in the Americas and Oceania as of March 13, 2020

Table 1.5: Confirmed Cases and Deaths Reported from Africa as of March 13, 2020

Table 2.1: Products in Development for COVID-19

Table 2.2: Ongoing Clinical Trials using Stem Cells against COVID-19

A-Z List of Companies Mentioned



AbbVie

Athersys, Inc.

Beijing Advaccine Biotechnology

Celularity

ClinicalTrials.gov

Clover Biopharmaceuticals

Cynata Therapeutics

Eli Lilly

Gilead Sciences

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

Guangzhou Reborn Health Management Consultation Co. Ltd.

HHS

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Johnson & Johnson

Mesoblast, Ltd.

MIGAL Research Institute

Moderna

Pfizer

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc.

Regeneron

Sanofi Pasteur

Takeda

Tianhe Stem Cell Biotechnologies, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology

Vitro Biopharma

WHO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bgss9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900