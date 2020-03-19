19 March 2020
G4S PLC
(the “Company”)
Notification and public disclosure of transactions
by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs')
Awards of conditional shares under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”)
On 17 March 2020, the Company granted the following conditional allocations of its ordinary shares under the Company's RSP to two PDMRs:
|Name of PDMR/Executive director
|Role
|Number of shares granted under RSP
|John Kenning
|Regional CEO – Americas
|210,630
|Sanjay Verma
|Regional President – Asia
|105,315
Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria.
The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|John Kenning
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional CEO - Americas/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s RSP granted on 17 March 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three-year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|210,630
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|17 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
|1.
|Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
|a)
|Name
|Sanjay Verma
|2.
|Reason for Notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Regional President - Asia/PDMR
|b)
|Initial notification/ amendment
|Initial notification
|3.
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|G4S plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
|4.
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the
financial instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 25 pence each
GB00B01FL62
|b)
|Nature of the
Transaction
|A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s RSP granted on 17 March 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three-year period beginning in the year of grant.
|c)
|Price(s) and
volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|Nil
|105,315
|d)
|Aggregated
Information
Aggregated volume Price
|N/A single transaction
GBP - Pound Sterling
|e)
|Date of the Transaction
|17 March 2020
|f)
|Place of the Transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:
Celine Barroche,
Company Secretary
G4S plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM
