19 March 2020

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions

by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs')

Awards of conditional shares under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”)

On 17 March 2020, the Company granted the following conditional allocations of its ordinary shares under the Company's RSP to two PDMRs:

Name of PDMR/Executive director Role Number of shares granted under RSP John Kenning



Regional CEO – Americas 210,630 Sanjay Verma



Regional President – Asia 105,315

Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria.

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name John Kenning 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional CEO - Americas/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s RSP granted on 17 March 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three-year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 210,630 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 17 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’) a) Name Sanjay Verma 2. Reason for Notification a) Position/status Regional President - Asia/PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI 549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the

financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the

Transaction A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s RSP granted on 17 March 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three-year period beginning in the year of grant.



c) Price(s) and

volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 105,315 d) Aggregated

Information



Aggregated volume Price N/A single transaction



GBP - Pound Sterling e) Date of the Transaction 17 March 2020 f) Place of the Transaction Outside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche,

Company Secretary