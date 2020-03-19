19 March 2020

G4S PLC

(the “Company”)

Notification and public disclosure of transactions
by persons discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMRs')

Awards of conditional shares under the Company’s Restricted Share Plan (“RSP”)

On 17 March 2020, the Company granted the following conditional allocations of its ordinary shares under the Company's RSP to two PDMRs:

Name of PDMR/Executive directorRoleNumber of shares granted  under RSP
John Kenning

 		Regional CEO –  Americas210,630
Sanjay Verma

 		Regional President – Asia105,315

Allocations vest after three years and are subject to performance and employment criteria. 

The attached notifications, which have been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provide further details.

1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameJohn Kenning
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional CEO - Americas/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s RSP granted on 17 March 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three-year period beginning in the year of grant.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil210,630
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction17 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue


1.Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them (‘PCA’)
a)NameSanjay Verma
2. Reason for Notification
a)Position/statusRegional President - Asia/PDMR
b)Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameG4S plc
b)LEI549300L3KWKK8X35QR12
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the
financial instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 25 pence each

GB00B01FL62
b)Nature of the
Transaction		A conditional award of ordinary shares of G4S plc under the Company’s RSP granted on 17 March 2020. The vesting of such award will be subject to the achievement of performance conditions measured over a three-year period beginning in the year of grant.

 
c)Price(s) and
volume(s)



Price(s)Volume(s)
Nil105,315
d)Aggregated
Information

Aggregated volume Price		N/A single transaction

GBP - Pound Sterling 
e)Date of the Transaction17 March 2020
f)Place of the TransactionOutside a trading venue

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:

Celine Barroche,
Company Secretary