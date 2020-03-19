New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Tortilla Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Nature ; Source ; Product type ; Distribution Channel" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875877/?utm_source=GNW

High nutritive properties associated with a tortilla is expected to fuel the market growth.The Europe tortilla market is segmented on the basis of product type as - tortilla chips, taco shells, tostadas, flour tortillas, corn tortillas, and others.



The flour tortilla segment in the Europe tortilla market is estimated to hold the largest share in the market.A flour tortilla is a type of smooth, thin flat-brown product made out of wheat flour.



Originally, the tortillas were made from the corn tortilla, but later on the flour tortillas were also discovered. These tortillas are usually filled with many stuffing like beef, chopped potatoes, fried beans, cheese, and hot sauces. Tortillas sources are now not only the corns, but also the wheat flour. The tortilla products are made and are available in many flavors and variations from home-made to store and retails. Thin wheat tortillas use as the main ingredient wheat instead of masa. Flour tortillas used in dishes such as fajitas, big burritos and chimichangas are somewhat bigger and may also be thicker. The flour tortillas are easier and softer to roll. They are available in multiple flavors, taste, types etc. in the super markets, retails, food joints etc. The flour tortilla comes with many types in the food industry, and its increasing options is making its market significantly high in Europe.



The Europe tortilla market is segmented based on nature as conventional and organic.The conventional segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe tortilla market, while the organic segment also contributes a significant share in the market.



The conventional tortillas are produced using raw materials, comprising of pesticidal and chemical products.The conventional form of tortillas are made with the grain that are cultivated and processed using chemical products.



Many of the herbicides which are used for the growth of the tortilla sources, are now considered by the EPA as possibly causing cancer.So people in the Europe are slowly moving towards the organic tortillas.



Enzymes are catalysts that are natural and biodegradable and can be used in baked goods as alternatives to chemical compounds. They modify and act on different tortilla components to extend shelf life, improve dough handling and machinability properties, enhance mixing tolerance and proofing stability, improve crumb whiteness and structure, produce a more intense crust color, and, as a result of these, allow for the replacement of chemical additives.



The Europe tortilla market is segmented based on the source of wheat and corn.The corn segment accounts for the largest share in the Europe tortilla market, while the wheat segment is estimated to be the fastest segment in the market.



The corn tortilla is the traditional form of the tortilla.Many corn tortillas were developed in stores through an industrial nixtamalization process.



Although traditional tortillas are made from 100% maize, they can be made from dehydrated maize flour.Corn tortillas are low in fat, low in sodium and contain calcium, potassium and fiber.



Nixtamalization is an important step in improving maize tortilla’s nutritional profile. Corn tortillas are an excellent source of magnesium and fiber. Fiber is essential for digestion and cardiac health, while magnesium plays an important role in your brain, heart and muscle. Consumers are considering the health factor due to the changing lifestyle.



The Europe tortilla market is segmented based on distribution channel as hypermarkets/supermarkets, convenience stores, online, and food service.The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment holds the largest share in the Europe tortilla market, while the foodservice segment holds the second largest share in the market.



The sales of tortillas in supermarkets is increasing day by the day due to the increasing footfall of consumers in supermarket. Wide availability of tortilla products from various brands at lower price encouraged consumer to buy tortilla from supermarkets.



Europe tortilla market is segmented based on country as - France, Germany, Spain, UK, and Rest of Europe.France holds the largest share in the Europe tortilla market, which is followed by Spain.



The food & beverage industry contributes to around 20% of the overall manufacturing market in France.The growth of the France market for tortillas is also well supported by imports from various countries.



Various companies are investing in France owing to its developing food manufacturing sector. Rising consumer demands for tortilla products with diverse varieties of grains such as wheat, rice, and corn is expected to boost the France market.



Some of the players present in Europe tortilla market are Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V, PepsiCo Inc., Signature Flatbreads LTD, Liven, S.A., Aranda’s Tortilla Company, Inc., Leng-d’Or, Mexma Foods, Conagra Brands Inc., Dijo, and Super-Mex Foods amongst the others.



The overall Europe tortilla market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe tortilla market.



Also, multiple primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Europe tortilla market.

