DAYTON, Ohio, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareSource announced today, the allocation of $500,000 to help meet immediate needs related to the coronavirus pandemic. The funding will support multiple community partners to provide food access to vulnerable populations in Ohio and Indiana, and to provide child care to medical workers in Georgia.

As the coronavirus spreads and impacts more people, CareSource has marshalled its resources to provide immediate support to help non-profit organizations mobilize.

“CareSource has a history of being mission-driven and committed to the overall health and well-being of its members,” said Erhardt Preitauer, President and CEO, CareSource. “During this critical time for our country, it’s important that we all step up to support each other and our communities. While investing and innovating in social determinants of health is our everyday work, it has never been more important than it is now.”

Last week, CareSource began its coronavirus relief efforts with a first-of-its-kind endeavor to provide food boxes to quarantined seniors through a partnership with The Foodbank, Inc. in Dayton, Ohio. 2,000 boxes containing a three-week supply of nutritious food are being assembled and distributed through a drive-thru this week. Beyond this immediate effort, CareSource is working closely with foodbanks in Cleveland, Columbus and Indianapolis to increase food access to vulnerable populations.

In Georgia, CareSource will provide financial support to their community partner, YMCA of Metro Atlanta, to allow child care for medical workers on the front line of fighting the coronavirus.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit nationally recognized as an industry leader in providing member-centric health care coverage. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans. Today, CareSource offers individuals and families comprehensive health and life services including Marketplace and Medicare Advantage plans.

Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves nearly 2 million members in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, West Virginia and Georgia. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and works to put health care in reach for those it serves.

For more, visit caresource.com, follow @caresource on Twitter or like CareSource on Facebook.

