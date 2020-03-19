New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Security Advisory Services Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Service Type ; Enterprise Size ; Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875876/?utm_source=GNW

To understand the potential threats and to prevent & counter attacks, is likely to boost the security advisory services market.



Digital transformation has become a critical requirement for sustainable growth of any enterprise, owing to the growing demands of customers and rising industry competition.Despite of these advantages, digitalization is also increasing the exposure of enterprises towards cyber-attacks.



Hence to counterattack these cyber threats, organization are investing in security advisory services which is likely to drive the security advisory services market.

On the basis of services type, the Europe security advisory services market, was led by CISO Advisory and support in 2018 with a decent share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period, thereby accounting for decent share of the total market by 2027. In today’s era of digital transformation, CISOs are expected to formulate effective cyber security programs for reducing risks and enhancing the overall security infrastructure of the enterprises



The overall Europe security advisory services market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe security advisory services market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the security advisory services based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the security advisory services industry.

