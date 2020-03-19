OTTAWA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- betterU Education Corp. (TSX VENTURE: BTRU, Frankfurt: 5OGA) (the "Company" or "betterU") has been working with the TSX Venture Exchange to file all necessary outstanding filings and is now pleased to announce the reinstatement of BTRU to trading effective as of March 23rd , 2020. The Company is providing an update on the business and notice of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders.
Message from the CEO –
“Our company has gone through a lot of turmoil over the last year, and I want to thank all of you - our shareholders and extended stakeholders - for weathering this storm with us. The good news is that we are emerging stronger - more operationally and commercially focused - than ever. While the company’s trading was suspended over the last six-months we redoubled our efforts to build value for the Company and our shareholders.
I am pleased to announce the official launch of our enterprise B2B SaaS platform for skills development called ‘Ready-To-Go”, which is the first mobile platform on the market to bring together everything an employer needs to continually assess and skill any employee from entry level to executive in an integrated manner. Ready-To-Go is proving valuable to corporate customers globally, and we will be announcing contracts with companies in Canada, US, India and beyond in the coming months. Ready-To-Go completely aligns with our founding vision to provide best in class education-to-employment solutions for individuals and companies globally. What is different from the past was the realization while in stealth mode over the last few months, that we are not in the business of selling courses, we are in the business of building better people (hence our brand ‘betterU’). As such we have shifted our business model away from a pay-per-course (transactional) model to a pay-per-employee (software-as-a-service) model – whereby employers pay monthly subscriptions per employee for continual skills improvement and tracking.
This simple shift in framing - which is both on brand and on mission - is resonating strongly with public sector partners, private enterprise customers, and with individuals as end-user beneficiaries. While our focus has become more global in nature, we continue to maintain dedicated staff and skilling platforms for India, which inspired all of our hard work up to this point. There is still a lot of hard work ahead of us, but we now have a solid foundation to become a more sustainable company.” Brad Loiselle, President and CEO betterU.
Business Update - The following are additional updates on the business:
|Marketing Services
|Price per Share
|Number of Shares
|15-Mar-17
|$11,300
|0.45
|25,111
|15-Jun-17
|$11,300
|0.57
|19,824
|15-Sep-17
|$11,300
|0.38
|29,736
|15-Dec-17
|$11,300
|0.38
|29,736
|15-Mar-18
|$11,300
|0.79
|14,303
|Total
|$56,500
|118,710
The Corporation has elected to use the notice-and-access (“Notice-and-Access”) provisions under National Instrument 54-101 Communications with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer and National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations to distribute Meeting materials to shareholders. Notice-and-Access is a new set of rules that allow issuers to post electronic versions of proxy-related materials on SEDAR and on one additional website, rather than mailing paper copies to shareholders. Shareholders have the right to request hard copies of any proxy-related materials posted online by the Corporation under Notice-and-Access.
Meeting materials, including the Circular, will be available under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com and also at https://corporate.betteru.ca/ by April 29th 2020. The Corporation will provide to any shareholder, upon request to the Corporation’s transfer agent, a paper copy of the Circular and any financial statements or management discussion and analysis of the Corporation filed with the applicable securities regulatory authorities during the past year. In order to allow reasonable time for you to receive and review a paper copy of the Circular or other document prior to the proxy deadline, you should make your request for a paper copy by April 13th 2020.
A shareholder who is unable to attend the Meeting in person and who wishes to ensure that such shareholder’s shares will be voted at the Meeting is requested to complete, date and sign the form of proxy for the Meeting, or voting information form (“VIF”), and deliver the form of proxy, or VIF, in accordance with its instructions.
About betterU Education Corp.
betterU is an education-to-employment technology company offering an end-to-end solution leveraging business intelligence to automate skilling, reskilling and upskilling for companies operating on domestic and global scales.
betterU has integrated into its platform the content, technology and support for tailored skills assessments, learning pathways and training modules from 100+ of the world’s leading online education providers. betterU’s eco-system includes detailed job, skill, employer, and educational profiles spanning 3,000+ standardized jobs. betterU’s integrated platform is the most efficient solution to address evolving skilling challenges for employers and employees through the employment lifecycle from entry level to executive. We don’t sell content, we help build better people.
For more information, please visit https://corporate.betteru.ca/corporate-gov/
Contact:
Brad Loiselle, CEO
1-613-695-4100
betterU Education Corp.
Investor Relations
Email: ir@betteru.ca
betterU Education Corp.
