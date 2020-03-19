Toronto , March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sporting Life 10k, which takes place every year on Mother’s Day in Toronto, is Canada’s premier running event contributing all net proceeds to Camp Ooch. Due to COVID-19, this year’s run will still continue, but has been 100% converted into a virtual run, providing a new and safer way to participate in 2020.

The reimagined Sporting Life 10k Virtual Run will expand its scope to include thousands more participating across Canada on Mother’s Day (May 10), and throughout the month of May using the hashtag #WeStillRunforOoch.

For the first time in the event’s 20-year history, runners can still achieve their personal running targets, while running their own 10k, their own way. However, the virtual run will unite all participants, including fundraisers, to ensure that Ooch’s critical camp programs continue at no cost to families and kids affected by childhood cancer.

Virtual runs are flexible. It is up to the participant whether they run, jog, or walk—all at their own pace. Virtual runs can take place anywhere—on a trail, a treadmill, a track, or a sidewalk—indoors or outdoors. Participants will receive their bibs, participant t-shirts and medals through the mail, fostering a sense of community. More details will follow in the coming weeks on how technology will be leveraged to unite runners and foster connection in a safe, socially responsible way.

“Community safety has always been the Sporting Life 10k’s first priority,” says Jean-Paul Corbeil, Director of Advertising and Marketing at Sporting Life. “While we’re all disappointed that we cannot be together running down Yonge Street in Toronto, we are excited to offer this new and safe format so that people all across Canada can still make the Magic of Ooch possible for kids affected by childhood cancer. We’re united even when we’re apart—we’re delighted to be able to say that we still run for Ooch.”

Each year, over 1,900 kids and 745 families affected by childhood cancer from across Ontario experience the social cure for childhood cancer through Camp Ooch’s year-round community, in-hospital, and overnight camp programs.

“Everyone has been touched by cancer and the isolation it creates,” says Alex Robertson, Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium CEO. “Families affected by childhood cancer, who constantly worry about their immune-comprised child, understand better than anyone the anxiety and isolation the entire world is currently experiencing. We are deeply grateful to our friends at Sporting Life, and all of the runners, fundraisers, corporate partners, and teams who will still run for Ooch despite the fact that we can’t run together. Before long, life will return to normal—and when it does, kids with cancer will still need the chance to just be kids. And that means we still need to be there for them.”

Registered runners can now look forward to completing their run virtually and independently in May—or convert their registration fee to a donation that benefits Camp Ooch. Everyone can “Run for Free” when they raise $150—which sends a child with cancer to camp for half a day. A full refund will be offered to existing registrants who request it.

Run Details: The 2020 Sporting Life 10k Virtual Run takes place on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 10—and, for those who can’t join it on that day, can on any other day in May. Event details can be found online at sportinglife10k.ca /virtualrun.

About the Sporting Life 10k: The Sporting Life 10k is Canada’s premier running event, now in its twentieth year, delivering a value-packed running experience that donates all net proceeds to Camp Ooch. Since 2000, the Sporting Life 10k has made it possible for community members and runners/walkers to make a profound impact on the lives of thousands of children affected by childhood cancer. The Sporting Life 10k has cumulatively raised over $21 million for Camp Ooch. This year’s event has been completely converted to a virtual run. By signing up to raise funds or donate this year, 2020 runners will help continue a vital 20-year tradition. Future runs will resume the traditional format, while also offering a virtual option. Visit: sportinglife10k.ca /virtualrun

About Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium

A diagnosis of childhood cancer is a big, scary swerve in the road. It changes life in an instant. For affected children and families, it can suddenly feel like everything is about cancer. Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium offer a different journey, where kids with cancer can just be kids, and families connect with a community of strength and support when they need it the most. We are much more than a summer camp—we offer the social cure for childhood cancer. Our recreational programs deliver fun, friendship, and community to 1,900 children and 745 families, at no cost to them year-round, all across Ontario. Camp Ooch and Camp Trillium merged in January 2020.

Cancer changes a child’s life. So does camp. And so can you.

Learn more at www.ooch.org or join the online community on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram . For more information about the merger, read the press release and frequently asked questions .

About Sporting Life

Sporting Life is a leading Canadian fashion and sports retailer, offering the best in outdoor apparel and fashion, footwear, equipment and accessories for men, women and kids. Since 1979, Sporting Life has been committed to providing customers and their families with the best possible service—and are continuously working to improve every day.

Living the Sporting Life is invigorating, fun, and satisfying. It’s ski, après-ski, and everything in between. It’s beach time with the kids or spin class at the studio. It’s perfecting your golf swing or riding your bike through Canada's nature trails and beautiful scenic roads. It’s hiking the trails through the Rockies in Alberta or lounging on a boat in Muskoka.

Sporting Life celebrates the good life in Canada… and have been living it since 1979.

For further inquiries regarding Sporting Life 10k or Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium, contact: Nadia Ali Talk Shop Media nali@talkshopmedia.com Melanie Lovering Director of Marketing and Communications Camp Ooch & Camp Trillium mlovering@ooch.org For further inquiries regarding Sporting Life, contact: Madelaine Tricanico Sr. Communications Manager Sporting Life (C) 647-334-8672 mtricanico@golftown.com