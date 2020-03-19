Dublin, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud IT Service Management Market, by Component, by Organization Size, by End-user, by Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2019 - 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market size is expected to reach $14.6 billion by 2025, rising at a market growth of 20.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The rising mobile workforce, together with security and privacy concerns, will boost the growth of the cloud-based ITSM market demand over the years to come. In addition, the major shift of small and medium-sized enterprises towards cloud technology has a positive impact on cloud-based ITSM solutions that enhance data security, integrity and service delivery. In addition, training and service centers are introducing a new Foundation Cloud course for trainers to raise awareness of ITSM solutions, which is expected to contribute to the growth of the sector.
Increasing adoption of cloud-based technology is a key driver of market growth for the ITSM cloud industry. Moreover, the convergence of AI-Enabled technologies with ITSM solutions is expected to fuel market growth. Nevertheless, security & privacy concerns for confidential data and business processes are expected to hinder market growth of the cloud IT service management market over the forecast period. In addition, the increased adoption of the BYOD trend and the increase in mobile workforce are anticipated to offer major growth opportunities for the ITSM cloud market in the years to come. Also, increased demand among small and medium-sized enterprises is also expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth in cloud IT service management (ITSM) in the coming years.
The industries are projected to witness a rapid adoption of IT service management technologies and services in order to gain numerous benefits including higher RoI, increased efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. Among the verticals, IT & telecommunications is projected to have the largest market share during the forecast period. IT & ITES businesses have taken a number of steps, such as outsourcing of business processes, network sharing, IT outsourcing and revenue assurance, to minimize their operating costs and raise their revenues.
The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, IBM Corporation and Microsoft Corporation are some of the forerunners in the Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market. Companies such as Atlassian Corporation PLC, Freshworks, Inc., and ServiceNow, Inc., Cherwell Software, LLC, BMC Software, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Serviceaide, Inc., and Citrix Systems, Inc. are some of the key innovators in Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market.
Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
Acquisition and Mergers
Product Launches and Product Expansions
Geographical Expansions
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
1.1 Market Definition
1.2 Objectives
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Segmentation
1.4.1 Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market, by Component
1.4.2 Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market, by Organization Size
1.4.3 Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market, by End-user
1.4.4 Global Cloud IT Service Management (ITSM) Market, by Geography
1.5 Methodology for the Research
Chapter 2. Market Overview
2.1 Introduction
2.1.1 Overview
2.1.2 Executive Summary
2.1.3 Market Composition and Scenario
2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market
2.2.1 Market Drivers
2.2.2 Market Restraints
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
3.1 Cardinal Matrix
3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments
3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements
3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions
3.2.3 Geographical Expansions
3.2.4 Mergers & Acquisitions
3.3 Top Winning Strategies
3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2015-2019)
3.3.2 Key Strategic Moves: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements: 2020-Jan - 2015-Oct) Leading Players
Chapter 4. Global Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Component
4.1 Global Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Solutions Market by Region
4.2 Global Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Solutions Market by Type
4.2.1 Global Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Operations & Performance Management Market by Region
4.2.2 Global Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Service Portfolio Management Market by Region
4.2.3 Global Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Configuration & Change Management Market by Region
4.2.4 Global Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Reporting & Analytics Market by Region
4.2.5 Global Other Solutions Type Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Region
4.3 Global Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Services Market by Region
Chapter 5. Global Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Organization Size
5.1 Global Large Enterprises Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Region
5.2 Global Small & Medium Enterprises Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Region
Chapter 6. Global Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by End User
6.1 Global Telecom & IT Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Region
6.2 Global BFSI Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Region
6.3 Global Manufacturing Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Region
6.4 Global Retail Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Region
6.5 Global Healthcare Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Region
6.6 Global Others Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Region
Chapter 7. Global Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market by Region
7.1 North America Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market
7.2 Europe Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market
7.3 Asia-Pacific Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market
7.4 LAMEA Cloud IT Services Management (ITSM) Market
Chapter 8. Company Profiles
8.1 IBM Corporation
8.1.1 Company Overview
8.1.2 Financial Analysis
8.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis
8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses
8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments
8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements
8.1.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers
8.1.6 SWOT Analysis
8.2 Microsoft Corporation
8.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
8.4 Citrix Systems, Inc.
8.5 ServiceNow, Inc.
8.6 BMC Software, Inc. (KKR & Co. Inc.)
8.7 Atlassian Corporation PLC
8.8 Serviceaide, Inc.
8.9 Cherwell Software, LLC
8.10 Freshworks, Inc.
