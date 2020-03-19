VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Hunter Oil and Gas Corp. (TSXV: UHO) and Frankfurt (UHO: A118VK) (“United Hunter” or the “Corporation”) announces changes to the Board of Directors of the Corporation.



Dr. Arthur Halleran has elected to retire from the Board and to focus his efforts on Trillion Energy International Inc. The Corporation and its shareholders appreciate the years of service that Dr. Halleran has contributed to our efforts and wish him well on his other endeavors.

The Board has approved the interim appointment of Mr. Miles Nagamatsu to fill that vacancy. Mr. Nagamatsu is currently the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and is a Chartered Accountant with over 30 years of financial experience in the areas of accounting, finance, management, lending, restructurings and turnarounds. Since 1993, Mr. Nagamatsu has acted as part-time Chief Financial Officer of public and private companies primarily in the mineral exploration and investment management sectors. Miles is also the Chief Financial Officer for Cartier Iron Corporation, Eloro Resources Ltd., Essex Oil Ltd., Forsys Metals Corp. and Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc.

The Board has also created an additional position and has approved the interim appointment of Mr. Mikael Lundgren to fill that position. Mr. Lundgren is currently the president and CEO of Universal Resources, Inc. Mikael is also on the advisory board of Royal Deals, LLC, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Previously Mr. Lundgren served as Broadside Enterprise’s COO and director, he was a partner and Head of Legal Affairs for the PNYG Group and Visionary Invest Partners AG, and a director of Super Heroes Investment Partners. Prior to joining PNYG, he co-founded AristoGaming Ltd., where he held the position of Chairman and CEO. Directly after graduating from law school, Mikael worked as a judge’s assistant at the Court of Gothenburg in Sweden. Mr. Lundgren holds a master’s degree in Law from Lund University in Sweden.

About the Issuer

United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. (www.unitedhunteroil.com) is a Canadian based corporation with management very experienced in the oil and gas industry. United Hunter Oil & Gas Corp. is publicly traded on TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: UHO) and Frankfurt Exchange (UHO: A118VK). The Corporation’s public filings may be found at http://www.sedar.com .

For additional information, please contact:

Timothy Turner

CEO

(713) 858-3329

info@unitedhunteroil.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” as such term is used in applicable Canadian and US securities laws. These statements relate to analyses and other information that are based upon forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management. Forward-looking statements are made based on management’s beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date the statements are made and the Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements and if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by applicable law.