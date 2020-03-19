KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC
DIRECTORATE CHANGE
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.11 (3), the Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that Thomas Chambers has become Senior Independent Director with effect from 19 March 2020.
Thomas was appointed as a non-executive director to the Board of the Company on 3 October 2011.
19 March 2020
