KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

DIRECTORATE CHANGE

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.11 (3), the Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that Thomas Chambers has become Senior Independent Director with effect from 19 March 2020.

Thomas was appointed as a non-executive director to the Board of the Company on 3 October 2011.

For further information please contact:

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850

19 March 2020