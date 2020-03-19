Nasdaq Copenhagen

Copenhagen, 19 March 2020

STOCK EXCHANGE ANNOUNCEMENT no 15/2020

Managers’ transactions

Pursuant to Article 19 of the market abuse regulation Cemat A/S hereby announces the following information received 19 March 2020.

Name: Joanna Lucyna Iwanowska-Nielsen Reason for filing: Insider Company name: Cemat A/S Identification code and name: ISIN DK0010271584 Transaction type: Purchase Date: 19 March 2020 Market: Nasdaq Copenhagen Number of traded shares: 222,460 Price: 0.31

Cemat A/S

Jaroslaw Pawel Lipinski

CEO

