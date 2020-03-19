Oslo, 19 March 2020



The Board of North Energy ASA (Ticker «NORTH») has today approved the annual accounts for 2019. The numbers are identical to the preliminary 2019 accounts published as part of the fourth quarter 2019 financials on 27 February 2020.

The Annual Report for 2019, with complete annual accounts, will be published through a stock exchange announcement and on the Company website www.northenergy.no during April 2020.

Further information from:

Knut Sæberg, CEO

Mob: +47 918 00 720 | E-mail: knut.saeberg@northenergy.no

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



