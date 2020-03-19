New York, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Malware Analysis Market to 2027 - Regional Analysis and Forecasts by Component ; Organization Size ; Deployment ; Industry Vertical" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05875873/?utm_source=GNW

This was introduced in collaboration with the Digital Innovation Hubs, Research & Technology Organizations, and Academic Institutions.



Such developments are expected to create the demand for malware analysis tools.

In March 2019, a new EU “Cybersecurity Act” was approved by the European Parliament.The new regulation creates an EU cyber security certification framework.



This framework is envisioned to escalate the transparency of the cyber security guarantee of ICT products, services as well as processes, and thus enhance trust and assist end-users to make well-informed choices. Such factors are likely to drive the malware analysis market.

On the basis of industrial vertical BFSI segment led the malware analysis market, by end user in 2018 with a decent market share and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) industries are more vulnerable to cyber-attacks due to huge financial and personal data of customers on systems.



Hence, the BFSI sector is more inclined towards the adoption of efficient security solutions to protect their systems and data from cyber-attacks.

The overall Europe malware analysis market size has been derived using both primary and secondary sources.The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Europe malware analysis market.



It also provides an overview and forecast for the malware analysis based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Europe region.Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis.



The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the mater data system industry. Some of the players present in malware analysis are AT&T Inc, AO Kaspersky Lab, Broadcom, Inc , among others.

