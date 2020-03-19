NEW YORK, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK)

Class Period: November 13, 2019 - January 31, 2020

Deadline: April 13, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/lk

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) certain of Luckin’s financial performance metrics, including per-store per-day sales, net selling price per item, advertising expenses, and revenue contribution from “other products” were inflated; (2) Luckin’s financial results thus overstated the Company’s financial health and were consequently unreliable; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)

Class Period: December 13, 2018 - January 15, 2020

Deadline: April 20, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/luv

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Southwest's operations were non-compliant with government maintenance and safety regulations; (2) the foregoing issues were exacerbated by Southwest's undue influence over FAA officials and, consequently, lax regulatory oversight of the Company's operations; (3) all of the foregoing significantly increased the safety risks to passengers traveling on Southwest flights and heightened governmental scrutiny into the Company; and (4) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.