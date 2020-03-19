MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glenroy™ Inc., a converter and printer of flexible packaging for over 50 years, has received an “AA” grade for its Brand Reputation through Compliance Global Standards (BRCGS) Certification for Packaging and Packaging Materials. The internationally recognized certification enables Glenroy to offer safety and quality assurance to its customers.



As a Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI) recognized certification program, the BRCGS Certification requires participating packaging companies to complete audits surrounding safety and quality systems. According to John Nygaard, quality & regulatory manager at Glenroy, “We’re very pleased with the audit results and achieving a fantastic grade for our BRCGS Certification. Our entire organization continues to work diligently to ensure our customers’ product quality and safety needs are met.”

According to BRCGS, the Global Standard for Packaging and Packaging Materials can be used by any manufacturer producing packaging materials for all types of products — from food to consumer products — at all levels: primary, secondary and tertiary. The Standard provides a robust framework for all types of packaging manufacturers to follow during the production of safe, authentic packaging materials and to better manage product quality to meet customers’ requirements, while maintaining legal compliance.

To learn more about Glenroy’s quality & regulatory systems, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

About Glenroy Inc.

Since 1965, Glenroy Inc. has been a trusted converter and printer of flexible packaging. A privately-held company headquartered in suburban Milwaukee, Glenroy manufactures high-quality sustainable flexible packaging laminations and stand-up pouches for a variety of end uses, including food and beverage, household and personal care, pharmaceutical, nutritional, cosmetic, animal health and pet care, medical device and industrial. Glenroy is also the exclusive converter of the premade STANDCAP Pouch. For more information on Glenroy's flexible packaging solutions, visit www.glenroy.com or call (800) 824-1482.

