A PROPOSAL FROM MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER CONCERNING THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

SSH Communications Security has today received a prososal to Annual General Meeting from Tatu Ylönen, concerning the remuneration, number of members and composition of the Board of Directors.

Tatu Ylönen also withdraws his support on the previous proposal.

According to the new proposal:

Tatu Ylönen, who owns approximately 47,21 % of the company’s voting rights, will propose at the Annual General Meeting that the number of the Board members would be three (3).

Tatu Ylönen, who owns approximately 47,21 % of the company's voting rights, will propose at the Annual General Meeting that Board Members would receive an annual fee of 24,000 euros, and the Chairman of the Board would receive an annual fee of 28,800 euros for the term in office ending in the next Annual General Meeting.

Tatu Ylönen has also announced that, if chosen to the Board of Directors, he will waive his right for the remuneration.

Tatu Ylönen, who owns approximately 47,21 % of the company's voting rights, will propose at the Annual General Meeting that the following persons would be elected to the Board of Directors:

• Tatu Ylönen

• Aino-Mari Kiianmies (new, independent)

• Sampo Kellomäki (new, independent)

This proposal can be found at: https://www.ssh.com/investors/annual-general-meeting



Helsinki, March 19th 2020

SSH Communications Security Corp.



For further information, please contact:

Kaisa Olkkonen, CEO, tel. +358 40 579 5216

Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. +358 50 586 0552



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Major media

www.ssh.com