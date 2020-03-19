New York, USA, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Research Dive presents a new research report on the Global Content Marketing Industry which states that the market is expected to reach $107,540.6 million by 2026, and grow at a CAGR of 14.3% from 2019 to 2026. The report covers and analyzes the potential of the industry and offers statistics and information on market dynamics, growth factors, key challenges, major drivers & restraints, and opportunities for the estimated period.

Key drivers of the market

The growing acceptance by several marketing companies for content marketing systems for enhanced customer engagement, personalized advertising, and generating interest on products are major factors driving the Content Marketing Industry growth. In addition, the cost involved in content marketing is less as compared to the traditional advertising tools, which is acting as a booster to the growth of the market. Whereas, continuous growth of the advanced technologies in content marketing are expected to provide rewarding opportunity for players in this market. Additionally, the rising demand for digital advertising from marketers is resulting in an increase in the implementation of content marketing systems which is propelling the growth of the market.

Social media channel type expected to dominate the market

Based on channel type, the report divides the market into social media, blog, video platform, and others. Among these the social media channel type is expected to grow at a substantial rate of 15.2% during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the rising popularity of social media among users and growing number of social networking applications all over the world. On the other hand, the video platform channel type was seen as largest segment of the market in 2018 and is expected to generate a revenue of $35,998.1 million by the 2026. This is mainly due to extensive use of video platform in various marketing campaigns.

Lead generation segment anticipated to be at the foremost position

Based on end use, the report divides the market into lead generation, brand awareness, and others. Among these, the lead generation segment is expected to dominate the market by generating a revenue of $52,180.8 million by the end of 2026. Whereas, the brand awareness segment is predicted to generate a revenue of $33,739.7 million by 2026. This is mainly because of the increase in the number of consumers using content marketing systems for brand awareness.

North America anticipated to grab major share of the market

According to the report, North American region is expected to hold major share of the market. This region is projected to garner a revenue of $42,053.7 million during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of technically advanced nations such as the U.S., Canada and other countries. Furthermore, the presence of content marketing infrastructure is expected to enhance the growth of the market in the North America region. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to observe a significant growth by generating a revenue of $25,620.4 million by the 2026. This growth is mainly because of the rising demand for content marketing by numerous industries such as automotive and electronics to promote their products and services.

Top 10 Market players in the Content Marketing Industry:

Some of the top players functioning in the global Industry are:

CoSchedule HubSpot, Inc. Kapost Percolate Industries, Inc. Contently Sprinklr Adobe Influence & Co. NewsCred Scripted

These players are undertaking new strategies such as collaborations & partnerships, joint ventures, product launches, and R&D activities to obtain a strong position in the global market.

