SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME
(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 17 April 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 09 March to 13 March 2020

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)
Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)
Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 13 march 2019

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1
Trading days		2
Numbers of shares purchased (*)		3
Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €)		4

Amounts

(in €)		5
Purpose of redemption		6
Market
 

09/03/2020

 		 

459 000		 

82.4676		 

37 852 628.40		 

Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.		 

XPAR
 

10/03/2020

 		 

241 000		 

80.9592		 

19 511 167.20		 

Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.		 

XPAR
 

11/03/2020

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-		 

-
 

12/03/2020

 		 

NONE

 		 

-		 

-		 

-.		 

-
 

13/03/2020

 		 

NONE		 

-		 

-		 

-.		 

-
Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3) 

700 000		 

-		 

57 363 795.60		 

-		 

-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

