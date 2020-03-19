SECURITIES REPURCHASING PROGRAMME

(Decided by the combined ordinary and extraordinary shareholders’ general meeting on 17 April 2019)

Disclosure of trading in own shares

Period from 09 March to 13 March 2020

Issuer: VINCI S.A. (LEI : 213800WFQ334R8UXUG83)

Types of securities: ordinary shares (ISIN: FR 0000 12548 6)

Full details of the programme disclosed to the AMF on 13 march 2019

I-Purchases effected during the period:

1

Trading days 2

Numbers of shares purchased (*) 3

Weighted average unit prices of transactions (in €) 4



Amounts



(in €) 5

Purpose of redemption 6

Market



09/03/2020







459 000



82.4676



37 852 628.40



Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.



XPAR



10/03/2020







241 000



80.9592



19 511 167.20



Coverage of pension savings plan and employee share-ownership plan.



XPAR



11/03/2020







NONE



-



-



-



-



12/03/2020







NONE







-



-



-.



-



13/03/2020







NONE



-



-



-.



- Totals of columns 2 and 4, and weighted average unit price of purchases effected during the period (column 3)



700 000



-



57 363 795.60



-



-

(*) Shares purchased by a derivative instrument included. Trading operated by an independent investment firm in order to increase VINCI share market liquidity is excluded

