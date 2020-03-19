LEHI, Utah , March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pronto , a leading communication platform that instantly connects individuals and organizations via chat and video messaging, announced today that it is providing its synchronous communication platform for free to teams struggling to stay connected due to Coronavirus.



Pronto is a synchronous communication platform and works with a number of brands throughout the world to connect teams and enable better, more effective communications. Pronto allows team members to stay connected, engaged, and maintain a positive working experience. Pronto is built mobile-first, reaching team members where they are.

“Pronto is the quickest and most efficient solution for teams that are forced to work remotely due to the Coronavirus,” said Zach Mangum, co-founder, and CEO of Pronto. “Coronavirus is wreaking havoc on the way people are working and disrupting traditional workflows. Pronto provides seamless communication that enables professionals in all industries to work uninterrupted while meeting key deadlines and ensuring that business continues as normal despite social distancing.”

Pronto instantly connects teams so they can learn faster, work smarter, and communicate seamlessly. Pronto provides a number of key benefits to teams:

Pronto allows you to assign members of a team relevant tasks and to-do's with reminders to ensure projects stay on track. Data Insights. Pronto provides transparency into how much conversation is happening within a business and enables organizations to measure results, KPIs and other key areas that need improvement.

Pronto began offering its platform for free in early March to University professors as schools began going virtual due to concerns about Coronavirus. The response from professors was overwhelming as Pronto played a significant role in maintaining continuity in students’ educations. As discussions intensified about social distancing, Pronto quickly decided to expand its free offering to teams dealing with distributed workforces.

Businesses wanting access to Pronto for free can visit https://pronto.io/coronavirus/ .

About Pronto

Pronto is a communication hub for the everyday user. No fancy syntax or confusing hashtags, just seamless communication so everyone can learn faster and work smarter. With auto-translation, group messaging and file-sharing capabilities, Pronto makes having your voice heard and understood easier than ever. For more information visit https://pronto.io .