Chicago, March 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Timberline Knolls, a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls in Lemont, Ill., is closely monitoring developments associated with COVID-19, and is taking all the necessary steps to ensure the continued well-being of our residents, staff and visitors. Our efforts continue on a daily basis to create a healthy and safe environment for all.
“The health and well-being of our residents and employees, as well as continuing essential clinical treatment for women and adolescent girls struggling with eating disorders, addiction, trauma and other co-occurring disorders, is most important to us,” said Diane Carugati, CEO of Timberline Knolls. “We understand the potential risk the coronavirus poses to communities throughout the nation, and we will continue to act with all due diligence to protect our residents and staff.”
Timberline Knolls’ efforts are guided by the information that is being disseminated by reputable and authoritative sources such as the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as local and state government officials. As part of the Acadia Healthcare network, Timberline Knolls is also benefiting from continued guidance and recommendations from various departments and leadership staff.
At Timberline Knolls, our efforts thus far have included steps such as the following:
Timberline Knolls continues to review all updates from our local health authorities as well as from the WHO and CDC. We will also continue to assess our infection control and prevention procedures to ensure that they are effective and consistent with the best practices as established by these organizations.
For more information, visit www.timberlineknolls.com or call 1.877.257.9611.
About Timberline Knolls:
Timberline Knolls is a leading residential treatment center for women and adolescent girls, ages 12 and older, with eating disorders, substance abuse, trauma, mood and co-occurring disorders. Located in suburban Chicago, residents receive excellent clinical care from a highly trained professional staff on a picturesque 43-acre wooded campus. An adult partial hospitalization program (PHP) is also available in nearby Orland Park, Ill., for women to step down or direct admit. For more information on Timberline Knolls Residential Treatment Center, call 877.257.9611. We are also on Facebook – Timberline Knolls, LinkedIn – Timberline Knolls and Twitter – @TimberlineToday.
MaryAnne Morrow Timberline Knolls 602-359-6989 maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com
Timberline Knolls
Lemont, Illinois, UNITED STATES
MaryAnne Morrow Timberline Knolls 602-359-6989 maryanne.morrow@timberlineknolls.com
Timberline Knolls LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: